Dylan Dreyer celebrates family-filled birthday with Today co-stars on the air

It may be time to get back to work for Dylan Dreyer, back from a family vacation in gorgeous Sicily, but it was a joyous return for the Today Show anchor, who turns 42 today, August 2.

On the latest 3rd Hour of Today, her birthday was the first topic of discussion for her co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, who couldn't wait to celebrate with her.

"It's Dylan Dreyer's birthday!" Sheinelle exclaimed, leading a round of applause for the NBC meteorologist, with Al adding: "In honor of your birthday, we have a certain special gift to bring you."

© Instagram Dylan's son Calvin joined her for her birthday on 3rd Hour of Today

A production assistant then brought out a big vanilla frosting and sprinkle-covered cake, which Al noted was gluten-free specifically for her son Calvin, seven, who was in the studio with her.

The youngster suffers from Celiac Disease, in which the ingestion of gluten can cause damage to the small intestine and sharp pain. As a result, he and his family follow a strict gluten-free diet.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer showcases sun kissed glow in swimsuit photo with son Rusty from family getaway

The mom-of-three had anticipated her son's needs, however, and told her co-anchors: "You know what's funny? This is so thoughtful and so sweet, and I knew Cal was coming in with me today.

© Instagram Her co-hosts on 3rd Hour of Today celebrated her special day

"I brought him a gluten-free cookie, birthday cake flavored, just for him," she revealed, and Al sweetly replied: "You can save that because we've got the real deal today!"

MORE: Dylan Dreyer wows in sheer dress in gorgeous new beach photo

Plus, in honor of her special day, Sheinelle had written a poem just for her, and Dylan expressed to Calvin that she "makes really good poems for birthdays." Watch her special birthday poem in the video below!

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's special birthday poem on Today

The group celebrated with champagne and, finally, an absolutely adorable message from home, courtesy of her husband Brian Fichera and their two other sons, Rusty, one, and Oliver, three.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer looks tiny in fun new photo as she rocks mini skirt on the golf course

While Rusty, who was mid-meal, playfully smiled and swatted at the camera, Oliver responded: "Happy birthday, mama," and her husband added: "Happy birthday, Dyl!"

© Instagram The NBC anchor received special birthday messages from her younger sons at home

The birthday girl told her colleagues that Calvin was "begging" to come to work today and shared his own birthday wish for her, and as they marveled at how big he was getting, Craig joked: "He's almost as tall as Sheinelle!"

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer deals with 'bad' day in the best way

The NBC anchor returned earlier this week from her whirlwind trip to Italy with family, which featured fun times with kids, beautiful locales, and lost luggage.

© Instagram She and her family lost their luggage en-route to Sicily

On their way to their destination, while in transit through Amsterdam, the family lost their bags at the airport. While her kids and husband eventually received their bags, she didn't.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer wows in cropped top and low-rise skirt during time away from Today

She first shared: "Family vacation! Little did we know these would be the clothes for the whole trip because our luggage is lost in Amsterdam. We're not in Amsterdam. All that work packing…"

© Instagram "I've learned on Day 5 without luggage and traveling with my family that…LITERALLY NO ONE CARES WHAT I'M WEARING!"

Dylan added in a further post, however, that she was surviving on improvisation. "I've learned on Day 5 without luggage and traveling with my family that…LITERALLY NO ONE CARES WHAT I'M WEARING!

"My sister in law and I are wearing my MIL's clothes, I wear Calvin's PJs to bed, and we have fun together all day long. I've never felt more free (although this doesn't get you off the hook @delta and @klm…I really liked the clothes I packed and I could really use a new pair of contacts!!) In the meantime, we'll continue to make memories!!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.