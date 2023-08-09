Janette Manrara shares heartfelt family photo featuring baby Lyra - and it's so precious

Janette Manrara is every inch the doting mum and on Tuesday, she shared the sweetest new family photo featuring baby Lyra, whom she and her adoring husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, welcomed just two weeks ago.

Taking to her Instagram account, the adoring mother-of-one posted a photo of her parents, Luis and Maritza, cradling and cooing the little bundle whilst snuggling on the sofa. Jannette's parents couldn't be more in love with their new addition and were beaming from ear to ear in the touching snap.

Janette's parents were besotted

Captioning the post, Janette penned: "Grandma and grandpa are in love w/ Lyra," alongside a rose emoji. Lyra looked so sweet as she was scoped up by her grandma wearing a baby pink babygrow adorned with little pink moons. She also wore a white headband embellished with a large white bow - so sweet!

Friends and fans were obsessed with the "precious" family moment and left a slew of sweet messages in the comments section. "Aww this photo is so precious, family time is just the best," one fan penned alongside a teary-eyed and a white love heart emoji. A second penned: "Aww this is so cute! Lyra is so so lucky to have them [pink love heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Nothing like being a grandparent for the very first time [red love heart emoji]". This isn't the first time Janette's parents have met the little one and on Saturday, Janette shared the sweetest video of her doting parents meeting her for the first time. See the special moment in the video below.

Janette Manrara's parents meet baby Lyra for the first time

Alongside the clip, Janette wrote: "Such an emotional moment. My parents meeting their granddaughter Lyra Rose [rose emoji] for the first time." "My mum is very excited, it's her first grandchild," Janette told fans on her IG Story. "My dad is very excited too, they both are. It's going to be a lovely family day."

"Aww this is adorable!! So happy they are able to be there meeting her," one fan replied. A second added: "Such a beautiful moment [red love heart emoji]."

Janette and Aljaz shared the wonderful news Lyra Rose had arrived on 28th July with a touching black and white photo from hospital.

© Instagram Baby Lyra Rose was born at 12.45 pm on 28 July

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz were all smiles as they left the hospital