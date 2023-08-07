Channing Tatum enjoys adorable daddy-daughter night with Evie, 10, at Taylor Swift concert

The star-studded audience at Taylor Swift's SoFi Stadium concert in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night had the likes of Magic Mike sensation Channing Tatum among them.

The 43-year-old actor turned up for a daddy-daughter date night with 10-year-old Evie, catching the third night of Taylor's Los Angeles tour. Channing, seen in high spirits, danced to the beat in the VIP section, spotted and captured on camera by TV personality Gayle King.

The actor, recently seen with Zoe Kravitz at the Karm' singer's residence, wore a playful T-shirt stating: "It's me, hi, I'm the daddy, it's me," a delightful nod to Taylor’s Anti-Hero.

Displaying his flamboyant side, Channing adorned his face with sparkles and layered his wrists with bracelets, much to the delight of fans.

© Instagram Channing with Gayle King at Taylor Swift concert

Sharing the A-list limelight was the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who also graced the concert with her presence.

The actress was seen sporting a glittering sleeveless top coupled with a pair of chic blue jeans. Sarah didn't miss the chance to share a snapshot on her Instagram story, capturing her close proximity to the stage.

As the night progressed, Sarah reunited with old friend and co-star Seth Green, sharing a heartwarming selfie. The picture showed her playfully leaning in to peck the Without A Paddle actor's cheek, much to fans' amusement.

Jesse McCartney, joining the starry crowd, added his own spin to the night. Posting on Instagram, he flaunted a cardigan sweater and plaid pants ensemble, casually captioning it, Feels Like August, a sweet reference to one of Taylor's songs.

© Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Rogers were also at Taylor's concert

Gayle King, known for her vibrant personality, seemed to be in her element at the concert. She was spotted wearing a radiant green jumpsuit complemented with an array of bracelets. She took the time to document her concert journey on Instagram, sharing photos from the night.

The television journalist's most significant catch of the night was a picture with Channing Tatum, who appeared with sequins highlighting his left eye. The 21 Jump Street star, Gayle wrote, had 'went all in' for the night, clearly enjoying the concert experience.

© Jenna Dewan on Instagram Everly with her mom Jenna

Channing previously opened up about some of the struggles he has found navigating life as a single dad to his and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly. The actor – who recently reunited with The Rookie star in order to cheer their nine-year-old on in a dance competition – discussed his experience as a single parent during an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on their show, Today with Hoda and Jenna.

"I didn’t plan to be a single dad," the 43-year-old actor admitted after he was asked about his parenting experience. "That was not in the cards [or] in my planning at the least. And I was pretty nervous," he admitted.

The Alabama-born star continued honestly: "I was like, ‘She’s a girl.’ I was looking up on YouTube how to braid her hair. I didn’t want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street."