Janette Manrara shares sweetest new photo of baby Lyra Rose

Janette Manrara is every inch the doting mother and on Wednesday, she shared an adorable new photo of her baby Lyra Rose.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional posted a photo of her little girl wearing the most adorable babygrow which was an off-white hue and adorned with green leaves and a matching pink headband. The tiny piece perfectly matched the blanket she was lying on.

© Instagram Lyra was all matching for the sweet photo

Captioning the photo, Janette penned: "All matching this morning." The little one was also wearing a pair of white ankle socks. Lyra couldn't have looked more content, snuggled up in the sweet image.

Janette has been regularly sharing the sweet moments of her little girl's first few weeks and delighted fans recently when she shared the incredible first moment her parents met their granddaughter for the first time at the weekend. See the special moment in the video below.

Janette Manrara's parents meet baby Lyra for the first time

The video was followed by a touching image of her parents, Luis and Maritza, cradling and cooing over the newborn whilst snuggling on the sofa. The duo couldn't be more in love with their new addition and were beaming from ear to ear in the touching snap.

Alongside the sweet family photo, were the words: "Grandma and grandpa are in love w/ Lyra," alongside a rose emoji. Lyra looked so sweet in a blush pink baby grow, as she was scoped up by her grandma. The little one also donned a large white bow.

Janette's parents were besotted

Friends and fans were obsessed with the touching family moment and left messages in the comments section. "Aww this photo is so precious, family time is just the best," one fan penned alongside a teary-eyed and a white love heart emoji. A second penned: "Aww this is so cute! Lyra is so so lucky to have them [pink love heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Nothing like being a grandparent for the very first time [red love heart emoji]". Janette and Aljaz announced news of their daughter's arrival on 28th July with a touching black and white photo from hospital.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

New mum Janette was simply glowing in the candid snap which was taken from her hospital bed and saw her cuddling her new bundle. Meanwhile, dad Aljaz Skorjanec stood behind his girls and beamed for the camera.

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji. Talking about their pregnancy exclusively with HELLO! Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."