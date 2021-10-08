Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share intimate photo from home The Strictly Come Dancing couple live together in London

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec moved into a property together in London in December 2018, and a former photo shared by Janette shows how the couple like to relax at home.

Last year, Janette posted the image of herself and her husband snuggling together on their sofa, dressed in matching dressing gowns while watching the television.

In the caption, the pro simply wrote: "Cuddles in robes at home." The snap also gave a glimpse inside their cosy living room, complete with a dove grey sofa and French windows.

Janette and Aljaz often share glimpses inside their home and have done so more than ever since the coronavirus pandemic began. They have made it their own with cute personal touches including framed photos, lots of Disney memorabilia, and of course, their dancing trophies.

Aljaz and Janette have been married since 2017 and are both hoping to start a family in the future, although they are concentrating on their dance careers for the moment.

Appearing on Lorraine, Janette gave fans an update about having children. "Especially as a woman, it's a big decision, for me whenever we do decide to have a child," she shared. "We talk about it all the time. We adore kids." She added: "You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us. We are definitely going to have children."

In 2019, Aljaz and Janette also opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette.

"So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

