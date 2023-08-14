Janette is married to Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec and they have welcomed their first child

Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara has shared the sweetest clip of herself cuddling her newborn daughter Lyra Rose, and we challenge you not to feel broody.

The new mum, 39, who is married to fellow Strictly dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, 33, posted the nighttime video of her beautiful baby girl, captioning the clip: "Cuddly Sunday".

You can see the special moment between mother and daughter, which appeared on Janette's Instagram Stories, in the video below.

WATCH: Janette Manrara cuddles baby Lyra in adorable new clip

The star also posted an update, telling fans: "So mom and dad left today in the morning, and it was so so nice to have them here – not just because they cooked and cleaned – but because I love them so much and it was so nice to see them with Lyra and just hanging out as a family.

"But today we're back to just the three of us. Lyra's asleep right now. She gave Aljaz a busy night last night and me lots of cuddles in the morning, so I think I got the good end of the stick today."

Janette added: "Then Aljaz's parents arrive, I think Tuesday, so more help to come. Happy Sunday."

© Instagram Janette Manrara with her baby Lyra

The couple's first child arrived on 28 July, when they posted a touching black-and-white photo from the hospital. "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," read the caption, alongside a rose emoji.



Janette has been sharing moments of her little girl's first few weeks and recently posted the incredible first moment that her parents, Luis and Maritza, met their granddaughter for the first time.

She wrote: "Grandma and grandpa are in love with Lyra." Dressed in a pink baby grow and wearing a large white bow, Lyra looked so precious being cradled by her grandma.

Talking about their pregnancy exclusively with HELLO!, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."