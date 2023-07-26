Gorka Marquez makes honest parenting confession amid spending time away from kids Thiago and Mia

Gorka Marquez is every inch the doting dad to his new baby boy, Thiago. And in a candid interview, he made an honest parenting confession after heading off to Strictly rehearsals on Monday.

The professional dancer and his adoring fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, revealed they had welcomed their newborn, Thiago, last week and have been delighting followers with adorable updates of the little one alongside their three-year-old daughter, Mia.

© Instagram Gemma shared the first look at baby Thiago on Saturday

Speaking on the Show on the Road podcast on Wednesday, he opened up about how he was feeling about welcoming his second child. He explained: "Now it's baby number two, everything is going to be double. But yeah, excited, but also a bit discovery, you know? Because I know how to do everything for a girl. Not for a boy, even if I'm a boy, you know?"

Gorka hasn't been able to spend a long time in his baby bubble as he is back in London for Strictly rehearsals where he and his fellow professionals were spotted in a mid-rehearsal photo on Monday when Amy Dowden popped in. The ballroom professional has been unable to take part in this year's series due to her shocking cancer diagnosis.

Gorka reshares sweet video of daughter Mia and newborn son Thiago

Despite being away from his family, Gorka couldn't be more obsessed with little Thiago and reshared the sweetest video of the newborn being cradled by his elder sister Mia. Gorka added a big pink love heart GIF to the touching clip that was originally shared by mum Gemma.

On Saturday, Gemma and Gorka shared the first photo of Thiago days after he arrived. The little one looked so adorable in a navy blue baby grow wrapped in a cosy white baby blanket in his mustard-hued cot.

Friends and fans flooded the comments with messages of congratulations. Ruth Langsford penned: "What a beautiful boy Congratulations!" Strictly alumni Oti Mabuse replied writing: "Beautiful." Janette Manrara added: "Look at him! CONGRATULATIONS GUYS!"

Gemma made a candid comment about her son, who she revealed has very long limbs. She penned on her Instagram Stories: "Also seeing how long-limbed Thiago is makes me realise why I was so uncomfortable the last three weeks carrying him! [Laughing emoji]. He was kicking the *expletive* out of me with those bad boys!"

On Sunday, Gemma shared the sweet meaning behind her little one's name. "Thiago Thomas [blue heart emoji]. Thiago is originally a Portuguese name (Gorka's mum is from Portugal) and Thomas was my Dad's middle name so there's the mix of the two," the actress revealed on Instagram.

"Tio is thriving, and it feels like he's always been here. Mia is obsessed! Thank you everyone for the lovely messages. We feel extremely lucky."