Kelly Clarkson makes a statement in figure-hugging dress amid Brandon Blackstock latest

Kelly Clarkson pulls out all the stops for her fashion looks on her eponymous daytime talk show — and she's a huge fan of V-neck mini and maxi dresses.

This week's episodes have seen the award-winning singer wow in an array of looks, including a crushed velvet wrap dress with a statement leather waist belt featuring a chain.

The belt cinched in at the waist, enhancing Kelly's figure, and she completed her look with natural makeup and a bold lip.

Kelly's fans were quick to compliment her style after she shared the photo to the official The Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram account."

You look amazing," one wrote, while another commented: "I love that dress, you look gorgeous." A third added: "You look fabulous."

Kelly Clarkson looked fantastic in a statement velvet wrap dress

On a slightly less cheery note, Kelly has been making headlines this month regarding her battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and how it's affected her songs' lyrical content.

Earlier in August, the star told fans at her Las Vegas residency that she had changed the lyrics of her 2015 song, 'Piece by Piece', switching it from a love song dedicated to Brandon to a self-empowered anthem instead.

© NBC Kelly's fans love her sense of style

She said: "This song I initially wrote just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless, so here we go, ‘Piece by Piece.'

"The lyrics originally describe a man help fix the star's broken heart, but she has since switched the words from "he" to "I".

© Getty Kelly Clarkson and her two children

The American Idol alum has been working her experiences going through divorce into her songs, and it was the inspiration behind her most recent studio album, Chemistry, which was released at the end of June.

She described the album as covering "the arc of an entire relationship."In an Instagram post back in March, she wrote: "I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing because I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad.'

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

"A whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it."

Kelly and Brandon split in 2020 and share custody of their two children, River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven.

© Emma McIntyre Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock share two children

The former couple's divorce was finalized two years after their split in 2022.

Kelly opened up about her divorce in October 2020, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I feel like if you're hiding something, there must be something wrong with it. And there's nothing wrong with anything – life just kind of happens, and it takes turns that you don't expect and are sad."

