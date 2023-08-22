Janette Manrara stuns in lingerie as she reveals postpartum body in candid video

Janette Manrara has shared a candid glimpse inside her postpartum journey, just weeks after giving birth to daughter Lyra Rose.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the It Takes Two presenter, 39, uploaded a video of herself rocking a figure-skimming lingerie set. Janette looked flawless in her black underwear as she proudly showed off her side profile and postpartum, still-there bump.

See her candid update in the video below...

WATCH: Janette Manrara reveals postpartum body after welcoming baby Lyra

The brunette beauty beamed from ear to ear and flashed a thumbs-up before switching up poses as she filmed herself in her plush bedroom.

"Day 24 postpartum. Day 1 of slowly getting back on stage!" she noted alongside the candid clip.

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July

"Every single pregnancy & postpartum journey is different. Feeling confident and happy in my own skin and knowing that all that really matters is that Lyra [rose emoji] and I are both healthy and happy."

Janette finished by adding: "I'll take each day one at a time and at my own pace. Sending love to all the moms out there in their own postpartum journeys. We're all amazing!"

The mother-of-one and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec welcomed their bundle of joy on 28th July.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz are first-time parents

They announced their joyous baby news with a precious black-and-white hospital photo which showed Janette and Aljaz proudly beaming for the camera with their tiny tot.

"Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," read the caption, alongside a single red rose emoji.

© Instagram Aljaz is a doting dad

And since welcoming their precious daughter, lovebirds Janette and Aljaz have understandably been wrapped up in a baby bubble.

Last week, Janette shared a glimpse of baby Lyra's first encounter with Aljaz's parents and sister.

© Instagram Aljaz's parents met their newest grandchild

In the candid snapshots, the proud grandparents could be seen cooing over the little girl, as Aljaz's sister Lara held her in her arms. Other photos showed Aljaz's mother holding Lyra, including one where his father had his arm around his mother's shoulder.

Alongside the sweet snaps, Janette wrote: "Lyra [rose emoji] meeting her grandparents and auntie @laraljubic from sLOVEnia! I love that she has family in different parts of the world. Cannot wait to show her all that I can about her family tree from both sides."

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2017

She went on: "I'm so grateful that she has already been able to meet all four grandparents. They can all teach her so much about her family and cultures. Such a special time for our little girl."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Lyra is so lucky to have such amazing grandparents and parents!!" while a second noted: "Wonderful [red heart emoji] look at the love and joy in everyone's faces. Magical!"

A third remarked: "Such a lucky little girl, love seeing and hearing about her progress," and a fourth gushed: "Treasure these special memories. Such a beautiful family."