Strictly's Janette Manrara melts hearts as Aljaz Skorjanez's parents meet baby Lyra

Janette Manrara and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, delighted fans when they welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra Rose, at the end of last month.

On Wednesday, Janette took to Instagram to share some adorable behind-the-scenes photos from their little girl's first meeting with Aljaz's parents and sister.

In the candid snapshots, the proud grandparents could be seen cooing over the little girl, as Aljaz's sister Lara held her in her arms. Other photos showed Aljaz's mother holding Lyra, including one where his father had his arm around his mother's shoulder.

In an emotional caption, Janette sweetly wrote: "Lyra [rose emoji] meeting her grandparents and auntie @laraljubic from sLOVEnia! I love that she has family in different parts of the world. Cannot wait to show her all that I can about her family tree from both sides."

She went on: "I'm so grateful that she has already been able to meet all 4 grandparents. They can all teach her so much about her family and cultures. Such a special time for our little girl."

The former Strictly dancers are both such doting parents, and earlier in the week, Aljaz shared a candid parenting confession that will resonate with many.

Over on his Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old dancer posted the sweetest video of his tiny tot wriggling around in a grey marl baby bouncer. Whilst Lyra's face was hidden in the clip, Aljaz captured his daughter's little feet which were bundled up in cute Minnie Mouse socks.

In his caption, the Slovenian-born dancer shared a rare glimpse inside his life as a busy dad. "Just had my coffee… ready for the night ahead," he quipped in his caption, followed by a string of laughing face emojis.

Whilst Aljaz seemingly adores being a father, this isn't the first time he's been incredibly open and honest about the realities of parenting a newborn with his wife.

Earlier this month, the father-of-one spoke about his night-feeding responsibilities. Addressing his followers on Instagram, he revealed: "I never thought that I would enjoy [staying up], I've stayed up in my life for different reasons, but I never thought I would enjoy staying up and staring at someone sleeping…"

He went on to say: "I'm loving it, I can't wait for her to wake up and change her diaper!" Meanwhile, Janette recently explained that Aljaz had a "busy night" with their daughter, hinting that Lyra's night feed was anything but plain sailing. "Lyra's asleep right now," Janette said.

"She gave Aljaz a busy night last night and me lots of cuddles in the morning, so I think I got the good end of the stick today." Janette has also been incredibly frank about her parenting experience thus far, including sharing details of her C-section recovery.

The first-time parents welcomed their bundle of joy on 28th July. They announced their joyous baby news with a precious black-and-white hospital photo which showed Janette and Aljaz proudly beaming for the camera with their tiny tot.

"Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," read the caption, alongside a single red rose emoji.