Rosario Dawson's close bond with 'very girly' daughter, Isabella, 20 – details

Rosario Dawson has returned to our screens in Ahsoka but in a galaxy far, far away she's simply known as "Mom." Back in 2014, the actress, 44, adopted her daughter Isabella, who was eleven at the time. "I love her so much and she's such a good person. And I love that she's very girly," Rosario gushed to PEOPLE this month.

Speaking to Women's Health about the day she brought Isabella home with her, Rosario said that the pre-teen was already "a very whole person," explaining, "We're building up trust even still."

During the 2020 interview, Rosario opened up about the benefits of seeing a family therapist over the years, which has strengthened her bond with Isabella. The Ahsoka star revealed that she also decided to keep Isabella away from social media initially, and she even waited to get her a cell phone.

Rosario dotes on her daughter Isabella

"I think it would have been difficult to bond so late in her life, and in our lives together, if we'd had technology between us," Rosario told the publication. "My daughter looks me in the eye, and we talk to each other. I think that's important."

Asked about Isabella's birth mom in August 2023, Rosario told PEOPLE: "We've had a chance to talk to her a couple times early on, but she kind of disappeared again.

"We absolutely would love to be able to have that, especially because Isabella has siblings," added Rosario. "That's part of our conversation regularly of, like, just being prepared. She feels like an only child, but technically, she's really not."

Rosario shared the sweetest photo of Isabella with her grandfather

Speaking to Health magazine, Rosario reflected that adoption, while different from pregnancy, has been incredibly rewarding. "I'm grateful for her development, our maturation, and our connection," the star said.

"To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you."

Isabella, who is now 20, prefers to live her life away from the spotlight, but she has attended a few red-carpet events alongside her mom. Earlier this month, Rosaria detailed Isabella's newfound passion for activism while chatting to ET.

Rosario with her daughter Isabella and father, Greg

"I remember me and my daughter were talking and she was like, 'You know, I'm just not interested in being on a podium like you, mom. I'm not going to do that kind of thing,' and I was like, 'Well, that doesn't mean that you can't be an advocate, or an activist, or volunteer.'"

Rosario continued: "She started drawing all of these really amazing posters around conservation and anti-violence and it was just powerful. We need artists to make signs and write beautiful things that make people understand what we're trying to deal with here."