George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are not looking forward to an upcoming change in their family unit - and many parents will be able to relate!

The celebrity couple are facing the bittersweet transition of becoming empty nesters in just a few weeks.

Their youngest daughter Harper, 17, is about to leave the family home to attend college, and it's safe to say that Ali in particular isn't okay!

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself looking sombre as she sat at a bar drinking a mocktail.

In the caption, she wrote: "My youngest is leaving for college soon… I’m on my 6th mocktail." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "It's hard when they go away, you get used to it. Then they come home and you have to adjust to that. Then they leave for good and you're sad all over again," while another wrote: "You've got this!"

George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reflecting on the upcoming change to their family

A third added: "My mother locked herself in the bathroom the night before I went off to college. I thought she was mad at me.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos delivered bittersweet news with GMA colleagues

MORE: George Stephanopoulos questioned about job role during time away from GMA

"My dad assured me she wasn’t but I still didn’t know what was going on. I was the youngest of 7 and my mom was devastated. Now my youngest goes 8/26. I think I might be locking myself up too."

Ali Wentworth with daughters Harper and Elliott

Ali has been making several references to Harper's upcoming departure on social media this year, and has been making the most of every second she has with her daughter before she starts her new chapter.

Harper is Ali and George's youngest daughter

Earlier in the month, Ali shared a photo of an assortment of shoes spread across the floor at their family home in New York City, along with the caption: "My youngest is about to embark on her college journey. So I savor every last minute with the sounds of my kids laughter and the spots of sticky ice cream on the counter."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' garden at multi-million dollar home is out of this world

MORE: George Stephanopoulos asks for support as he shares news close to his heart

As well as Harper, George and Ali are also parents to 20-year-old Elliott, who left home in 2021 to attend college. At the time, Ali was devastated as she came to terms with the family's new normal.

George and Ali will soon be empty nesters

The family are incredibly close, and while Elliott no longer lives at home, she often comes back to visit. The 20-year-old enjoyed a night out with her parents and sister earlier in the summer, when they went to watch Taylor Swift in New York City.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' heartbreaking loss over the holidays as ABC mourn death

MORE: George Stephanopoulos looks unrecognizable with hair transformation in epic photo

She also made a rare red carpet appearance along with her younger sister, at the Pretty Baby New York premiere in March.

© Nina Westervelt The GMA star and his wife and daughters on the red carpet

The siblings joined their parents - whose production company produced the documentary - at the star-studded event, which was also attended by the star of the show, Brooke Shields, and her own family.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.