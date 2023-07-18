George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been dreading the end of the summer, and for good reason.

The celebrity couple will be getting ready to soon wave their youngest daughter Harper, 17, off on her new adventure, as she leaves home to attend college.

Harper is the couple's youngest daughter, making the transition all the more sombre, as George and Ali will become official empty nesters.

Ahead of Harper's departure, Ali took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a bittersweet photo of a pile of shoes.

In the caption, she penned: "My youngest is about to embark on her college journey. So I savor every last minute with the sounds of my kids laughter and the spots of sticky ice cream on the counter."

Fans were quick to relate to the message, with one writing: "Yes, soak in all those memories being made," while another wrote: "The silence can be deafening." A third added: "Bittersweet moments," alongside a love heart emoji.

Ali and George are also parents to 20-year-old daughter Elliott, who left home in 2021 during the pandemic.

It's been a busy summer for the famous couple so far, who recently returned home to New York City after spending several days in Greece.

George Stephanopoulos' daughter Harper is moving out of the family home soon

They have also soaked up lots of happy milestones with Harper ahead of her move, including her graduation from high school and her prom.

The family also reunited with Elliott in NYC to attend Taylor Swift's Eras concert. George and Ali haven't disclosed where their daughter will be attending college, but will no doubt both go with her to get her settled into her new dorms.

Harper is Ali and George's youngest daughter

When it came to Elliott leaving home, the experience was quite a shock for the couple, especially Ali, who admitted to being "bereft" on the drive back home from dropping her off. At the time, the Go Ask Ali podcast star posted a photo of herself looking sad while eating a burger in the back of the car.

The experience was all the more difficult for them back then as it was during the pandemic, and Elliott tested positive for Covid on the day they were planning on leaving, meaning she had a few extra days isolating at home before leaving.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth will soon be living child-free

Ali is incredibly open about their family life and while their daughters tend to keep out of the spotlight, she shared plenty of tales in her popular book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, which was published last year.

The book received rave reviews and was even ranked in the tenth spot on the New York Times' reading list. Her book was described as "tales of desperation and a little inspiration".

© Nina Westervelt The couple with daughters Elliott and Harper

Ali's Well That Ends Well offers the star's thoughts and experiences on the coronavirus pandemic, with the blurb reading: "Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake.

Between binging every TV show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places."

