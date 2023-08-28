Alex Rodriguez has shared an emotional update from home as he shared a glimpse into his final moments with daughter Natasha, 18, before she headed off to college.

The doting father - who is also dad to 15-year-old Ella - posted to Instagram footage of him helping his firstborn complete her packing at home.

In the video, which can be viewed below, the emotional star wrote: "You spend 18 years preparing your kids for college... but you can never prepare yourself... for how hard it is to let them go."

VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez waves off daughter Natasha in emotional moment

In the caption, A-Rod penned: "Hardest thing I've ever had to do..." as his followers offered their support.

"Some of the worst days of my life, ultimately proud but so difficult leaving them. Good luck to you’re baby girl. She’ll blossom and you’ll survive," one wrote, while another commented: "True story!!! it's very emotional, but what an amazing experience to watch them spread their wings, fly, and grow into being their adult self. I've been through it twice!"

© Instagram Alex Rodriguez dropping daughter Natasha off at college

A third added: "I dropped my baby girl 2 weeks ago in LA. I live in NYC. It’s hard for me, because her entire life I’ve been her protector. Just hope and pray that we are towards her enough to stray away from bad decisions."

MORE: Celebrity kids dropping their children off at college - ARod, Michael Strahan and more

MORE: Lara Spencer stuns in tiny shorts as she's consoled at home in bittersweet photo

A-Rod shares his two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, whose partner, Angel Nicolas, also commented on the post. He simply replied with a love heart and crying face emoji, as well as an emoji showing hands forming a love heart shape.

© Instagram Alex is a doting father to his two daughters

Alex loves nothing more than being a father and recently opened up about Natasha and her then upcoming college move in an interview with Us Weekly, the father-of-two revealed that Natasha would soon be a freshman at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez spends quality time with his lookalike daughters



What's more, she will be following in the footsteps of her former stepmom, Jennifer Lopez, as she will be studying performing arts, with a specific interest in musical theater.

© Jon Kopaloff Alex shares his daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

"I can't believe it. I'm gonna drop her off in a few weeks in Ann Arbor, and I'm both incredibly proud of Natasha but also incredibly sad that my first baby is leaving us," the proud dad told the outlet.

He admitted: "You know, for us dads, they're always our babies, even if they're 30 years old." Alex also shared that he already got a glimpse of the tough adjustment recently when Natasha was away for a recent trip.

A-Rod with both his daughters - Natasha and Ella

He recalled: "I had the first moment where I went to wake up my little one, Ella, and [their] rooms are right across from each other. And, you know, habitual – I've been doing this for 18 years – I go and knock in Natasha's room and she's not there," adding: "I'm like, 'Oh, this is a preview of the next four years.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.