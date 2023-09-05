The popular Today anchor has been enjoying a break with her daughters, Hayley and Hope

Hoda Kotb marked an emotional day on Monday when she was inundated with prayers and support from fans as she paid tribute to someone very special.

The TV host took to Instagram to remember her dear friend, John Ronquillo, who died of cancer five years ago.

The late veteran was the husband of Hoda's longtime pal, Karen Swensen, and she tagged both her and her daughter, Catherine Grace, in the emotional post.

Alongside several snapshots of John with his family, Hoda wrote: "We miss him too @karenswensen @catherinergrace," she added five hearts and said: "A heart for each year xo."

Catherine also posted a message remembering her dad and Hoda commented: "Catherine… Your dad was the finest.. the bravest.. the most loving. Holding your hand today and every day."

Fans rushed to show their support and told Hoda to cherish her friendship with Karen and hold on tight to the memories she has with John.

"You are blessed to have known and loved him, and she is blessed to have you honor and remember him," wrote one, while a second said: "Difficult times, but beautiful photos."

Karen also commented on Hoda's post and said: "Love you so much and so did he."

© Instagram Hoda named her youngest daughter after Karen's daughter

Karen is a former news anchor and award-winning journalist who is now a motivational speaker and founder of www.lifesabouttochange.com.

She's also a contributor of the 'Changing Chapters' Segment on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Hoda and Karen met decades ago when they were both working in local news in New Orleans in 1994.

© NBC Hoda paid a beautiful tribute to her friend's late husband

They are such good friends, that Hoda even named her second daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb, after Karen and her late husband John's daughter.

In April 2019, shortly after bringing Hope (now four) home, Hoda - who is also a mom to Hayley, six - opened up about the significance of her daughter's moniker on an episode of Today.

She said: "We had already thought of a name, Joel [Schiffman] and I had, and 'hope' is in my journal about 10 million times when I was writing for her," she explained.

WATCH: Today's Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis

"Catherine is my best friend's daughter's name. It just so happens this weekend when [Hope] was born, it was also John's birthday, my best friend's husband who passed, and they said that they promised him that they would come to New York and go to Yankee Stadium to a baseball game for him on his birthday in heaven.

"And so it was a very emotional time for all of us and I said to Catherine, 'You're the strongest kid I know.' So I wanted to name her after Catherine."

Read more HELLO! US stories here