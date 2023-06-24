Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's new bikini photos leave fans wondering the same thing

The reality TV star is expecting her fourth baby and first child with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian put her baby bump front and center in new images she shared on Instagram on Friday as she posed up a storm in a tiny string bikini.

The socialite, 44, sparked a reaction from her millions of followers after showcasing her pregnancy in a green two-piece and it left many of her fans asking the same thing.

In the photos, Kourtney looked radiant as she displayed her growing belly, one week after revealing to her husband, Travis Barker - and the world - that she was pregnant.

While she was inundated with sweet messages, fans were also confused as to how Travis didn't know she was expecting, when she's already sporting a significant bump.

"How did Travis not know you were pregnant?? Your belly was showing," asked one, while a second mirrored the question by wondering: "Just to clarify… you already have a baby bump but Travis didn't know you were pregnant?"

However, the queries were shut down by many who insisted Travis must have known she was pregnant, but she wanted to make a fun revelation for the sake of her fans.

Kourtney's pregnancy announcement - which can be seen in the video below - was one for the books as she attended one of Travis' Blink-182 shows and could be seen in the crowd holding up a huge sign that read: "Travis I'm pregnant."

But, the touching moment wasn't completely Kourtney's idea as it appeared to be a nod to the band's music video for their 1999 hit song, 'All The Small Things', which features a bikini-clad fan waving a sign with the same message.

As the crowd screamed with excitement, her pregnancy announcement was plastered on the big screen with Travis' bandmates quickly congratulating the drummer.

The camera panned to Travis, and he looked visibly shocked by her news as he left his drumkit and made his way over to his wife, who was standing near the front of the stage.

His bandmate, Mark Hoppus, was the first to race over to Kourtney and give her a hug before Travis quickly took over and scooped her up his arms as they shared a kiss.

While this is their first baby together, both Kourtney and Travis have children from their previous relationships. Kourtney is a mom to her two sons, Mason, 13, and Reign, eight, and her daughter, Penelope, 10, whom she welcomed with her ex Scott Disick.

Travis, meanwhile, has a son, Landon, 19, and a daughter, Alabama, 17, from his marriage to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

It is not clear if the couple conceived via IVF, as Kourtney revealed last December that she and Travis had stopped their IVF journey months prior after she said it caused her to spiral into a deep depression among other symptoms.