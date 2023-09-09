Strictly's Gorka Marquez melts hearts as he takes Mia to dance class

Gorka Marquez will be busy training for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, which begins next week, but he's not the only member of his family that has dance on their mind.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Spanish-born professional revealed that he was taking his young daughter, Mia, four, to a dance class. The duo sweetly posed in front of the family car as Gorka prepared to drive the youngster for her lessons. Mia looked so sweet in a white T-shirt that had a pineapple and the words 'Tropical Mirage' printed across it.

"Dance class time," proud father Gorka said as he beamed next to his little girl, although the dancer didn't reveal what went on during Mia's time at the dance school. Mum Gemma Atkinson was also loving the snap, sharing it to her own Instagram Stories and adding a sticker of a man in green twerking.

Despite his decades of experience, Gorka revealed in an interview with HELLO! magazine, that he would not be the one to train Mia to dance. When the prospect of her learning came up, the father-of-two said: "Don't get me wrong I would teach her, but I wouldn't be her dance teacher, I would rather take her to a good teacher.

© Instagram Gorka took Mia to dance lessons

"I'd say 'this is a good teacher and you go to this school', but I wouldn't be teaching her. Because I had partners in the past where their [family] teachers were very mean, and everything in the house wasn't family, it was about dance, so I don't want that, she's going to be my daughter, and if she does dance I'll love it."

Gorka's home life has vastly transformed since his last time on Strictly, as the star welcomed a son with his fiancee, Gemma Atkinson, with the couple naming him Thiago.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka welcome Thiago earlier in the year

The Strictly finalist is one doting dad to both of his children, and he has been sharing plenty of milestone moments with his new son, including a special photo where they cuddled up together as Thiago napped.

In another photo, Gorka tenderly kissed little Thiago on the head in a sweet display of affection. For the cuddle session, Gorka dressed down in a simple black T-shirt, whilst Thiago looked so precious in a baby blue bodysuit.

© Instagram Gorka has a beautiful relationship with his daughter

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. One wrote: "Aww very proud and precious," while another remarked: "Enjoy your beautiful family Gorka and Gemma." A third chimed in: "Such love in your eye," and a fourth added: "Aww Thiago is beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.

Lovebirds Gemma and Gorka welcomed their bundle of joy on 19th July, with Gemma undergoing an elective C-section. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy via Instagram Stories, writing: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."