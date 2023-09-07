Gemma Atkinson and fiancé Gorka's suntrap garden is a haven for Mia and baby Thiago

Strictly Come Dancing stars Gemma Atkinson and fiancé Gorka Marquez are living on cloud nine right now, since welcoming their son, Thiago, in July.

The couple, who also have a daughter called Mia, reside in Manchester, and this photo proves that their family abode is the perfect haven.

In a photograph used to promote their documentary, Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens showed the couple cosied up on outdoor seating surrounded by trendy striped cushions (perhaps they read our striped homewares article…).

The sun beamed down on the couple as they posed for the shot, which was taken when Gemma was heavily pregnant with their son.

The stars smiled in their idyllic garden

Behind the smiling stars is a perfectly pristine hedge and the rest of the garden features various levels of decking, a Buddha statue and Gemma's frequently used ice bath!

Taking to Instagram in a joint post, the stars originally announced the exciting news by sharing a trailer for the new series. "We're so excited to announce our brand new show Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens which will air on @wtvchannel and @uktvplay this summer!" and they added that the show would be a chance for fans to see the "absolute utter chaos of our day-to-day lives at home".

Elsewhere, the couple also have a private gym which gets a lot of use considering both are keen fitness fans. Gemma has even been sharing the light exercise she's been doing already, taking her post-partum recovery very seriously with expert help and a dedicated programme.

Their kitchen-diner space is very open plan, making it ideal for looking after the children while still getting things done. Their lounge features a bright blue sofa, white walls and black accents – creating a very chic and modern look.

© Instagram The duo posing in their home gym

Gemma once shared a look inside their private bedroom, revealing that their sleep space has a plush upholstered bed with a velvet headboard and bedside tables on either side. Gemma has chosen a pale grey jacquard pattern duvet, but doesn't stop her beloved pet dogs from snuggling up in the bed with herself and Gorka.

