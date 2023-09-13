Michael Strahan celebrates handsome lookalike son - makes confession about appearance

The Good Morning America host is a proud dad to his four children

Michael Strahan put his 28-year-old son Michael Strahan Jr. front and center on Tuesday when he wished him a happy birthday and shared envy-inducing photos.

The GMA host took to Instagram with a selection of photos featuring the young man and added a heartfelt message, along with a confession about his appearance.

"Happy birthday to my son, @mstrayjr!!! Wishing you an amazing day," he wrote, before referring to Michael's impressive facial hair by adding: "Yes, I must say I wish I could grow a beard like you LOL. Enjoy it MJ."

Fans remarked on the uncanny resemblance between father and son - who could miss their beaming smiles - and commented: "Handsome he is! Happiest Birthday to you," and, "he’s handsome just like his dad," with a third writing: "Happy Birthday!! You look like your Dad."

Michael shares his two oldest children, Michael and his sister, Tanita, with his ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He is also a dad to twins Isabella and Sophia from his marriage to Jean Muggli.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan's son is now sporting an impressive beard

Michael has previously spoken animatedly about his role as a father, and told People magazine: "My kids give me strength," he said. "I love being with the kids. To me it's all about family, now more than anything."

While they grew up in different households, all four of his children are close and Michael added: "You worry how the kids will mix and blend, but brothers and sisters are brothers and sisters regardless of different mothers."

© Instagram Michael Jr. is Michael's only son

Not that it is always easy. He told the outlet: "I love being a father. It's absolutely the most joy you're going to have in your life. It's also the most stress you're going to have."

Michael recently became and empty-nester, when his two youngest, left home for college.

© Instagram Michael pictured with his daughters Tanita, Sophia and Isabella

This will be an emotional time for Isabella and Sophia, who have gone to separate colleges.

While Isabella is now based in Southern California, Sophia is attending Duke University in North Carolina. Not that the distance is a problem for the 18-year-olds as Michael revealed during an appearance on The View.

"They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade," he confirmed.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with his twins and his girlfriend Kayla Quick

As for how he will cope without them at home? "I used to feel like, 'I can't wait to get them out,' you know, [I'd think], 'You're teenage girls, you're working my nerves, you're talking about boys, I don't need to hear all that or Imma hurt somebody.'"

© Instagram Michael's daughters have both now left home for college

Still, he then noted: "Now I'm happy," before admitting: "I'm gonna miss them, but I want them to grow."He continued: "They can't grow sitting around me all the time," though he joked: "But then they're kinda growing a little too much, where they don't wanna be around me when I wanna be around them."

