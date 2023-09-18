Shakira returns to hometown with sons Milan and Sasha after taking a swipe at ex Gerard Piqué

Barranquilla, Colombia witnessed the triumphant return of its international superstar, Shakira, as she made a heartfelt visit to a school catering to underprivileged children over the weekend. Fans lined up in massive numbers, eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the iconic songstress.

The 45-year-old, globally renowned for her sultry voice and electrifying performances, didn't arrive alone. Her two sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, accompanied her, sharing in the warmth and love that poured from the enthusiastic crowd.

The Colombian sensation, always one to make a style statement, looked effortlessly chic. Dressed in a snug-fitting green vest, paired with loose cargo trousers, she showcased a blend of casual elegance. White platform sneakers added a touch of modern flair, while her sunglasses provided a hint of classic diva glam.

Shakira's personal life, especially her past relationship with Gerard Piqué, has often been the subject of media attention.

© OSCAR BERROCAL Colombian singer Shakira attends the inauguration of the Nuevo Bosque Pies Descalzos School

Their past seems to weave its way into her music, with recent singles appearing to reference the end of their relationship and his subsequent new partner, Clara Chia Marti.

This time around, the title of Shakira's latest single has set tongues wagging. Dubbed The Boss, according to reports, it seems to echo the alleged nickname Gerard's friends used for her: La Patron, which translates to The Boss.

© OSCAR BERROCAL Shakira made the visit to the school with her two sons

The moniker was rumored to be a reference to her perceived dominant personality during their time together.

If so, it's not first time she's used her music as a platform for voicing her feelings towards her ex and his new relationship.

© Christopher Polk Milan Pique, Shakira and Sasha Pique at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held on Tuesday, Shakira performed what many have dubbed a 'diss track', titled Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53, which was released earlier in January.

Lyrics from the track like 'A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too' and 'I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio' certainly seem pointed. Yet, it was her line 'She's got the name of a good person. Clearly is not how it sounds' that sent fans into a tizzy.

© Arnold Jerocki Fans believe Shakira sent a cryptic message with the outfit

Many believe 'Clearly', which translates to 'Claramente' in Spanish, to be an evident nod to Clara. Despite the intense emotions behind her recent songs, the MTV Awards ceremony was a celebration of Shakira's vast musical legacy.

She delivered a stunning medley of her all-time hits like She Wolf, Objection (Tango), Hips Don’t Lie, and Whenever, Wherever. She wrapped up the night with the aforementioned Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53 and showcased her indomitable spirit by diving into the sea of her fans, earning a thunderous standing ovation.

Among the audience, her sons Milan and Sasha watched with pride. Shakira's brilliance was recognized as she clinched one of the evening's most prestigious awards – the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

This achievement marked her as the first South American artist to be bestowed with this honor. Graciously accepting the award, Shakira dedicated it to her family and loyal fans, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout her illustrious career.