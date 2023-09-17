Amy Robach reveals new challenge she and T.J. Holmes are facing ahead of big return to spotlight

The former Good Morning America is training for the New York Marathon

Amy Robach is getting ready to push herself to her limits as she prepares for another year running the New York Marathon.

This is a race close to the former Good Morning America star's heart, and she's going to be joined once again by her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes.

The pair are certainly putting in the work too, as the 50-year-old proved on social media this weekend.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's rise to fame

Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a screengrab of her training route, revealing that she and her running group - which includes T.J. - had stepped up the run. "Training run starting to get LONGER!" she wrote in the caption.

The New York Marathon is an event close to both Amy and T.J.'s hearts. The pair are both keen runners and have taken part in several races together over the past few years.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' training is stepping up a gear

It was Amy who encouraged T.J. to take part in the New York Marathon for the first time last year, and he was more than grateful for her guidance and support.

MORE: Amy Robach stuns in wedding dress photo shared by daughter - and she looks beautiful

MORE: T.J. Holmes teases new job as he returns to social media

Back in November 2023, T.J. wrote about how it was one of the best days of his life. He shared: "One of the ABSOLUTE best and most incredible days of my life. Still can’t believe it: I ran the friggin’ #NYCMarathon.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes are taking part in the New York Marathon in November

"It was something that for years I openly and forcefully declared that I would NEVER do. Never say never, huh? My body held up, my mind held up.

DISCOVER: Amy Robach's husband, Andrew Shue's, famous family - how they'll support him during difficult time

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

"I enjoyed the experience totally. And I’ve never been more in love with NYC than I was Sunday as it gave runners a 26.2-miles embrace.

"And get this, I turned to Robach at the 10-mile mark and said: 'I’m f—-ing doing this again next year!' @nyrr" At the time, Amy also paid tribute to T.J. - who she had trained with months ahead of the race.

© Amy Robach on Instagram A healthy lifestyle is very important, and Amy is a keen runner

Alongside photos of herself with T.J. and the rest of the running crew, she wrote: "4 marathons... 2 in the last 4 weeks... NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone! I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together. Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on... there's no greater city in the world!!"

MORE: T.J. Holmes' estranged wife makes bold move in wake of romance with Amy Robach

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' first joint post had a special meaning behind it

The pair were cheered on by their Good Morning America co-stars last November after completing the marathon too. At the start of the first show since the marathon back in November 2022, George Stephanopoulos congratulated the pair on their NYC Marathon run.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J.Holmes both love running

Amy and T.J. had kept low profiles since their highly-publicized affair went public at the beginning of December last year.

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' joyful weekend revealed as uncertainty over their careers remains

This resulted in them being dismissed from ABC in January 2023 after weeks of suspension, and neither of them have been on TV since.

© Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes both shared the same first photo on their return to social media

However, at the end of August, the pair both returned to Instagram for the first time since the scandal, sharing identical photos of their legs resting on some steps following a training session, to reveal that they would be taking part once again in this year's New York Marathon.

The race takes place on Sunday November 5, and will see the city come to life as crowds cheer on the runners - who will be racing through all five boroughs.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.