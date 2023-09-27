Gisele Bundchen shares super rare pic of her entire family

Brazilian-born supermodel Gisele Bündchen recently whisked her followers away to her vibrant homeland through an intimate series of photographs shared on Instagram, capturing her joyous reunion with her large, close-knit family, including her five beautiful sisters and their loving parents, Vânia and Valdir.

At 43, Gisele radiates a timeless elegance. The intimate carousel of pictures revealed her deep familial bonds, featuring her sisters Raquel, Graziela, Patricia, Gabriela, and Rafaela, encompassing a beautiful range of ages from 35 to 49.

The family, engulfed in radiant smiles and enveloped in warm embraces, was captured sharing a blissful moment around the dinner table. A heartwarming snapshot saw Gisele tenderly leaning her head against her mother's, while Patricia, her fraternal twin, embraced their mother lovingly.

The rare and emotive family moment was captioned: "Always in my heart and prayers," reflecting Gisele's profound love and connection with her family.

© Instagram Gisele with her five sisters and parents

The carousel further showcased Gisele posing elegantly in front of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro and sharing sweet moments with a cat and a baby.

Also prominently featured in the familial joys were Gisele’s children with her ex-husband, NFL superstar Tom Brady; Benjamin and Vivian, both of whom shared delightful close-ups with their grandparents.

© Instagram Gisele with one of the newest members of her large family

Gisele and Tom, who have navigated the ebbs and flows of their relationship since their marriage in 2009, decided to part ways in 2022, leaving fans and admirers reflecting on the dreams and hopes of enduring love.

Despite the challenging logistics of coordinating large family gatherings, Gisele has often expressed her gratitude and joy for growing up surrounded by a bevy of strong and incredible women. "We are all so different, but we complement one another, and we help each other grow!" she shared on Instagram in 2019.

© Instagram Big hugs for Gisele's family

Her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, delves deeper into her childhood experiences growing up in Horizontina, Brazil, shedding light on the bustling dynamics of a household filled with the lively voices of six girls.

The memoir illustrates how the tumultuous blend of laughter, discussions, and disagreements shaped her perceptions and enriched her life, dubbing it “the best childhood in the world.”

© Instagram Gisele's parents with their grandchildren

However, the journey was not without its shadows. Gisele candidly revealed her struggles with mental health, sharing her battles with panic attacks and contemplation of suicide during the pinnacle of her modeling career, all stemming from the overwhelming pressure and the suffocating lifestyle.

She disclosed her harrowing experiences and thoughts in an interview with journalist Lee Cowan, emphasizing her transformative journey from survival to living with purpose and choice.

Her story of resilience and evolution is compelling, especially considering her unparalleled success in the modeling industry, having been the world’s highest-paid model and the face of renowned brands like Victoria's Secret and Louis Vuitton.

© Instagram Gisele with her kids and ex Tom Brady

Despite retiring from the catwalk in 2015, she continues to be a pivotal figure in the fashion world, championing campaigns and inspiring countless individuals.

Gisele’s life, adorned with professional accolades and personal trials, has been a testament to her strength and adaptability. Her split from Tom was not something she had envisioned, having hoped for a lasting relationship akin to her parents' enduring marriage of 50 years.

Gisele, who confessed that she had never “dreamed” of separating from Tom, candidly opened up about their unexpected separation, stating: “Sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”