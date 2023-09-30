Rare photos of Strictly star Amanda Abbington's teenage children with ex-partner Martin Freeman

Strictly Come Dancing star Amanda Abbington's glitzy outfits and beguiling ballroom dances are worlds away from her life working on Sherlock with her former partner, Martin Freeman.

The TV stars met in 2000 before calling quits on their long-term relationship in 2016. Amanda and Martin never married, but they did welcome two children together during their 16-year partnership, Joe and Grace.

© Getty Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington share two children together, Joe and Grace

Given that both their parents have successful careers in television, it only makes sense that Amanda and Martin's children would want to follow in their talented footsteps.

Joe, 17, kickstarted a career in acting earlier this year after being announced as part of a specially-adapted teen production of Everybody's Talking about Jamie in Tunbridge Wells.

Budding star Joe was also cheering on Amanda from the sidelines as she took on the Viennese Waltz with dance partner Giovanni Pernice on the opening show of Strictly last Saturday.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice performing the Viennese Waltz

Grace, 15, appears to keep largely out of the spotlight, though she has joined her parents on the red carpet on several occasions.

Keep scrolling to see all the photographs of Amanda and Martin's children through the years…

Amanda Abbington and Martin Freeman's children

Grace and Joe made a rare appearance beside their mother at the UK premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in June this summer.

© Getty (L to R) Grace Freeman, Amanda Abbington and Joe Freeman at the UK premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Grace looked beautiful in an embellished crop top and satin skirt, while Joe looked dapper in a navy suit.

Martin and his girlfriend Rachel Mariam were joined by his children Joe and Grace at the premiere of Black Panda: Wakanda Forever in 2022.

© Getty Martin and his girlfriend Rachel were joined by his children at the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Despite their separation, Amanda spoke out about co-parenting her children with her ex-partner, adding that they still "love each other" and remain friends.

The Responder actor told Radio Times when asked about how he feels about his kids flying the nest: "Me and their mum [Amanda] don't live together so there are times where they're inevitably going to not be with you, or when they say, 'Maybe not this weekend''.

© Getty Amanda and Martin have remained on good terms

He added: "It's hard not to feel hurt when they start doing things that don't involve you, even though you understand it and welcome it because it's totally natural".