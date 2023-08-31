Tori Spelling celebrates son Finn’s 11th birthday amid financial, health, marriage troubles

Tori Spelling took to social media on a heartfelt mission this Wednesday. In the midst of recent health concerns and ongoing financial challenges, the 50-year-old star used her platform to wish her son Finn a joyous 11th birthday.

Sharing her journey as a devoted mother, the Beverly Hills 90210 star has five children with her estranged husband Dean McDermott, aged 56.

Her cherished offspring include Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 11, and Beau, six. Dean is also a father to his 24-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with Mary Jo Eustace, 61.

Tori Spelling took to her Instagram Stories to post a touching moment. The backdrop was set to the melodic notes of the 1995 song California Love by the late Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre.

© Instagram Tori celebrates her son Finn's 11th birthday

The video captured Tori as she drove, her gaze turning toward Finn seated in the backseat. With a touch of humor and endearing nostalgia, she captioned the clip: "Happy 11th birthday to the one and only FINN. It's a mother's BIRTH right of passage to embarrass them slightly on their bday."

Further celebrating her son's special day, Tori shared a poignant memory. A snapshot showed herself with a young Finn on his first birthday. In the accompanying caption, she expressed the sentiment that she was destined to be his mother.

The post radiated her pride in the remarkable young man he has become over the years: "I couldn’t be more proud of the sweet, kind, hilarious, brave, witty, and smart beautiful human you are!"

© Instagram Tori Spelling revealed she has spent four days in hospital

Amid the joyful celebrations, Tori Spelling affectionately referred to Finn as her "miracle baby," a testament to a deeply personal journey. She offered insights into his birth, a moment that illuminated their shared strength and determination.

With a mother's love, she looked back at his arrival as a pivotal moment: "The day you were born I not only realized how strong we both are but that you wanted to be here so badly that you are destined to do amazing things!"

© Instagram/Tori Spelling The family posed together for Stella's birthday one day before Dean made the announcement

Her admiration for Finn's character was evident as she spoke of his heart and soul. She looked forward to his future with excitement, envisioning the incredible impact he will have: "I can’t wait to watch what you’ll accomplish for yourself and others. Never stop telling me."

Tori recently spent four days in hospital after leaving their family home due to an alarming mold issue that had posed health concerns for them all.

After temporarily staying in a $100 a night Los Angeles motel due to the problems, the family have since been pictured living together in a Sunseeker E450 RV, which is no doubt a dramatic shift from the lifestyle they are accustomed to.

Tori and Dean are believed to be separated

Adding to her narrative of change, on June 16, Tori's husband Dean took to Instagram (in a post that's now deleted) to announce the couple's decision to part ways after 18 years.

Dean wrote: "It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, Tori and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."