Hilary Swank shares heartbreaking tribute alongside rare family photo

Hilary Swank, 49, opened her heart on social media to celebrate and mourn the memory of her late father, Stephen Michael Swank.

Marking two years since his passing, Hilary shared heartfelt rare photos of the man who played a significant role in her life, so much so that she temporarily retreated from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood to become his primary caregiver during his health struggles.

"It’s been two years since you passed. You brought so much joy to all who were blessed to know you. Your memory still does. I love you forever," Hilary emotionally penned on her Instagram.

While time brings change, life has had a way of balancing pain with profound joy for Hilary. Recently, she and her husband Philip Schneider embraced parenthood, welcoming twins. The joy was palpable as Hilary shared, “It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” on April 9, 2023.

But amidst this newfound happiness, memories of loved ones lost still linger. Hilary commemorated what would've been her father's 75th birthday with touching pictures and words.

"You would be 75 today, and a Great Papa to two more extraordinary souls,” she expressed. “I celebrate you every day and the beautiful grace-filled gift you were and continue to be in my life."

© Getty Hilary Swank gave birth in April 2023

Her deep bond with her father was evident as she continued: “You are greatly missed by so many, but I can't imagine anyone missing you more than me. Thank you for being my guiding light. I love you, Dad. Always and forever through every lifetime.”

Anyone who's lost someone close knows the devastating void it creates. For Hilary, the loss of her father was even more poignant given the unique bond they had formed in the years preceding his demise.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Hilary Swank cradling her baby bump on the red carpet

Serving as his primary caregiver after his lung transplant seven years prior, she was with him during his most vulnerable moments. She recalled: “I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together.”

Hilary's December 31, 2021 tribute encapsulated the profound impact of her father's passing, “He will always remain one of my most favorite persons and not a day goes by that I don't miss him. But in this physical loss, as devastating as it is, I was awakened to the truest sense of living again.”

Hilary Swank is a doting mom to twins

Before Stephen's passing, Hilary, a two-time Academy Award winner, had been vocal about her choice to prioritize family over career.

Putting the essence of life into perspective, she had previously shared with Entertainment Tonight in 2015: "There's been job opportunities that I've passed on … But I mean, really, what we're here for is our family, right?... There's been a couple of projects that are beautiful, but in the end, there's nothing I want to do more other than being with my dad in his time of need. You can't get this time back."