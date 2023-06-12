HELLO!'s top ten baby reveals: Princess Kate, Beyonce, Stacey Solomon and more

Here at HELLO! we love nothing more than a baby announcement, be it an exciting royal birth or a new celebrity newborn's arrival.

We've put together an exclusive video of our top ten most popular royal and celebrity baby births which you have loved reading about over the past few years, including those precious first baby snapshots and clips.

Want to know who made the number one spot? Watch the video below…

WATCH: Our Top 10 Baby Reveals!

MORE: Grandma Sarah Ferguson has taught Princess Beatrice's baby Sienna this cute royal tradition

1 10 Princess Kate and the births of George, Charlotte and Louis The Prince and Princess of Wales with baby Prince Louis The most popular baby reveal is without doubt the births of Princess Kate and Prince William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince George arrived at 4.24pm on 22 July 2013, born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London weighing 8lb 6oz. His sister Princess Charlotte was born at 8.34am on 2 May 2015 weighing 8lb 3oz, also at St Mary's Hospital in London. As Charlotte was delivered relatively quickly, the couple left the Lindo Wing in the late afternoon, just hours after Kate had given birth. Prince Louis arrived on 23 April 2018 and the official statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. 23 April 2018."

2 10 When Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed Archie Harrison © Photo: Getty Images Meghan and Harry with baby Archie There was much excitement when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie, in May 2019. The official statement from the Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth." The happy news was announced by the proud father, who said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy, early this morning, a very healthy baby boy. Mother and baby are doing very well. It's the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined." MORE: Prince Harry's daughter Princess Lilibet is a little cherub in sun hat and wellies - video

3 10 Beyonce and Jay-Z with their twins Sir and Rumi Beyonce with her twins Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their twins Sir and Rumi in June 2017 and fans went crazy at the news. In September 2019, model Vogue and former Made In Chelsea star Spencer welcomed their first baby, Theodore. The new dad announced the news to HELLO! saying: "Our son arrived this morning and both mother and baby are doing well. I'm so proud of Vogue and we both feel truly blessed to welcome baby Matthews into the world. He's beautiful, just like his mother!" New mum Vogue shared the first picture of her newborn son, writing alongside the sweet snap: "This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed."

4 10 Ola and James Jordan and the birth of baby Ella © Photo: HELLO! Ola and James with baby Ella It was a huge congratulations to former Strictly stars Ola and James Jordan in February 2020, when they welcomed their first child Ella. The couple exclusively told HELLO! magazine: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we’ve waited so long for." They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts: "She’s here and she is perfect," wrote Ola. James added: "I’m the happiest man in the world #Daddy." MORE: 8 of the best bedside cribs for safe sleeping alongside your baby

5 10 Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' fourth child Beau Ayda with her son Beau Back in February 2020, Robbie and Ayda surprised us all with their unexpected baby announcement. Ayda made the surprise announcement on Instagram in a heartfelt post, sharing a photo of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's, and captioned the sweet picture: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams."

6 10 Lydia Bright and the arrival of baby Loretta © Photo: Instagram Lydia Bright with baby Loretta TV star Lydia welcomed her first child, a little girl named Loretta, in February 2020. The former TOWIE star confirmed her happy news exclusively to HELLO!, saying: "My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect." Lydia also shared the very first photo of her beautiful newborn, showing her holding her tiny hand.

7 10 Kylie Jenner's secret pregnancy with baby Stormi Kylie with her baby girl Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie shocked the world in February 2018 by revealing she'd become a mother. The star confirmed the news to the world on Instagram revealing that she had giving birth to a girl on 1 February at 4:43pm and the newborn weighed 8lbs 9oz. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Kylie's statement read. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

8 10 Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed baby Mia © Instagram Gemma is a proud mum to daughter Mia We were thrilled for actress Gemma and Strictly dancer Gorka in July 2019 when their little girl Mia arrived. The couple confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, with the new mum sharing a photo of the definition of the word "family". The new mum wrote: "And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier. She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past four days. Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie.... Let the next life chapter begin."

9 10 Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's first baby together, son Rex Stacey with baby boy Rex TV stars Stacey and Joe were over the moon in May 2019 when they welcomed their first baby together, little boy Rex. The pair confirmed the happy news on Instagram, with Joe taking over Stacey's page to announce the birth, which was "a lot earlier than planned". Sharing an image of an exhausted Stacey in a hospital bed with their baby resting on her chest, Joe said: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting."

10 10 Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' first baby, Theodore © Photo: HELLO! Vogue with husband Spencer and their baby Theodore In September 2019, model Vogue and former MIC star Spencer welcomed their first baby, Theodore. The new dad announced the news to HELLO! saying: "Our son arrived this morning and both mother and baby are doing well. I'm so proud of Vogue and we both feel truly blessed to welcome baby Matthews into the world. He's beautiful, just like his mother!" New mum Vogue shared the first picture of her newborn son, writing alongside the sweet snap: "This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.