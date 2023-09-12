Princess Charlene turns heads on school run in statement wide leg trousers

The Monegasque royal was the queen of the school run to drop off her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Monday marked a major milestone in the Palais Princier de Monaco household, as Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco's twins started their first day of school.

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, both eight, looked smart and excited to embark on the first chapter of their formal education in a photo shared to the official @palaisprincierdemonaco Instagram page.

While Prince Albert looked equally dapper in a crisp suit jacket and grey trousers, it was Princess Charlene who was the real queen of the school run.

The mother-of-two, 45, looked effortlessly glamorous in a pair of paisley print, wide-leg trousers from designer label Etro.

© Eric Mathon / Prince Palace Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques started their first day of school

The South African-born royal teamed her statement trousers with a soft knit sweater with a V neckline and long sleeves, adding a delicate silver cross necklace to elevate her look.

The former Olympic swimmer wore her brunette pixie crop hair swept to the side, highlighting her natural beauty with a flush of rosy blush, dark mascara and a rosy pink lip.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are currently enrolled at the private L'Institution François d'Assise-Nicolas Barré school in Monaco (FANB).

© Instagram Princess Charlene with her daughter Princess Gabriella

Speaking to Monaco Matin, Princess Charlene shared her joy for her children's new start, opening up about their return to school. "Jacques and Gabriella were both very excited to see their friends again after such a long vacation. It's also the first time that they won't be in the same class," revealed the Princess.

© Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco have started a new school year

"It's a big step for them, and that seems good to me. So, like for any student on their first day back at school, they had a lot of expectations about their new classmates, their teachers, about what they were going to wear for their first day."

It's not the first time a royal mum has turned heads on the school run.

© Getty The Princess of Wales sent royal fans dotty in her Rixo dress on the school

Last September, when the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started at Lambrook School, Princess Kate looked phenomenal in a 'Pretty Woman' inspired polka dot dress.