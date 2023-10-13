Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence over terrifying fetal surgery: 'I talk to my baby every day now'

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing her truth. The mom-of-three, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Travis Barker, has revealed that she is still not "ready" to tell the full story of the terrifying moment she was rushed to hospital for fetal surgery.

"I feel like I’ll go into detail sooner or later because I hope it can help others, but today I don’t feel ready yet because it was really scary," Kourtney told Vanity Fair Italia, with the publication sharing that her pregnancy is now "progressing happily".

Kourtney is expecting her fourth baby

"I would say that right after the surgery I reached the point where I let myself go, I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers," she added. "And I feel really lucky and grateful. Well, I have a lot of gratitude, yes. Not that I didn’t have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted."

Kourtney and Travis had been trying to get pregnant for a while, and their IVF journey was followed by cameras for Hulu reality series The Kardashians.

"Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn't been the most amazing experience," she told her sisters during one episode. "Eight months of IVF treatment has taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically, and it has taken a lot for me to get to a place of feeling comfortable and happy with the changes."

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis celebrated their baby with a shower in September

They announced her pregnancy in a uniquely memorable way in June 2023 when the 44-year-old held up a sign that read: "Travis, I'm Pregnant," playfully referencing a scene from the band's iconic 'All The Small Things' music video.

Kourtney is mom to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and eight-year-old Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis welcomed children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a doting stepfather to Shanna's daughter Atiana, 24, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya.

On Tuesday September 5 2023, Kourtney revealed that she had undergone emergency fetal surgery, thanking "the incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," and revealed that her baby boy was "safe".

Fetal surgery is the treatment of a fetus as it remains in the mother's womb. Surgical intervention in this way is often carried out in order to correct any health problems that may be too advanced to repair after birth. It also becomes an option when your doctor believes that the fetus may not live long enough to make it to delivery or long after birth.

© Vanity Fair Kourtney is on the cover of Vanity Fair Italia

Kourtney also told the publication that her fourth pregnancy had been wildly different to her first three, acknowledging that she had "many restrictions" placed on her.

"No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex,” she said. “Well, I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful.”

