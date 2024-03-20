Madonna's twin daughters Stella and Estere look so tall in rare new photo from family trip

For her latest visit to Malawi, Madonna brought along her two youngest daughters, twins Stella and Estere, to join her in her charitable efforts.

The trio visited the 65-year-old singer's charity, Raising Malawi, which she established in 2006 with Michael Berg, the same time she adopted her son David Banda, now 18.

The 11-year-old twins posed for a photo with their mom, shared on her Instagram Stories, at a school established by the charity, through which Madonna has funded several orphanages as well.

© Instagram Madonna with twin daughters Stella and Estere in Malawi

In one of the photos, Madonna sat on a chair wearing a straw hat and a gray semi-sheer top with a pair of camo-print pants while her twins, who'd grown so tall, stood beside her, dressed in matching camo pants with black knit sweaters and jackets.

The "Lucky Star" singer shared the joy of her efforts to raise funds for orphans and young girls in Malawi with her youngest two. She also adopted her now 18-year-old daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James from the country.

Madonna is also a mom to daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, shared with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, and son Rocco Ritchie, 23, shared with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. Her kids have all joined their mom on the stage in the past, with some like Lourdes, Mercy, and David all following in her footsteps as well.

Estere, in particular, has become a young star in her own right ever since she began performing alongside her mom during the ongoing Celebration Tour, voguing for her mom and a celebrity guest (ranging from Kelly Ripa and Kylie Minogue to famous drag performers), ending with a dip to the crowd and her proud mom's glee.

In August, the Queen of Pop shared a video compilation of some of her best memories with her young daughters on the occasion of their 11th birthday less than two months before heading back out on the road, reflecting on the process of adopting them back in 2017 when they were four.

© Getty Images Madonna also adopted son David Banda and daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James from Malawi

"It is indeed a mad world that we live in," she penned. "And where would we be without the innocence and imagination of our children to remind us that magic is all around us and anything is possible!"

"Happy birthday to Estere and Stella Mwale !! How could you be 11 years old already? Because you are The Most magical Twins in The World!!"

She reminisced over their childhood, adding: "When I look at older videos of you Speaking Chichewa and having tea parties or dancing with a trance-like joy, I want to cry!!"

"Time is a cruel mistress who leaves us with our memories never again to re-live them Only to try desperately to remember."

© Getty Images Estere has become a staple of "The Celebration Tour"

Madonna recalled first seeing them during a visit to Malawi, writing: "I will never forget the first time we met you in Machinji. Your eyes held the whole world in them. The same way we now hold you locked inside of our hearts. In a way…. we are all displaced children , looking for connection. looking for love. Looking for a home which is ultimately ourselves! Zikomo."

