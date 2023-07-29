Michael Strahan's striking ex-wife is their twin daughters' double in revealing photos

The Good Morning America host shares his four children with his two ex-wives

Michael Strahan is immensely proud of his 18-year-old daughters, Isabella and Sophia, and regularly shares photos of them and delivers updates on their lives.

Both have forged successful modeling careers due to their striking good looks and are now planning to leave their home in New York to start college.

And while it's easy to assume they have inherited their athletic physiques from their father, one look at their mom, Jean Muggli, and it's clear the apple didn't fall far from her tree either.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

Jean doesn't have a career in the spotlight like her former NFL athlete ex but during her five-year marriage to Michael, they were photographed on several occasions together.

The twins' mom's delicate features and long hair are reminiscent of the twins and her teenage children also have her smile.

Although Michael and Jean look happy in the snapshots, sadly their relationship didn't end well and they divorced one year after welcoming Isabella and Sophia in 2004.

They've gone through tumultuous court battles regarding custody of their girls, but Jean agreed to move from her North Carolina home to a New York City apartment so their children could be close to his girls.

© Getty Images Michael with his second ex-wife Jean Muggli

They were 16 at the time and Jean and Michael agreed on joint custody with alternating weeks between their parents. They were then able to attend their Manhattan private schools where they finished out high school this year.

Now they've graduated they're both leaving for separate colleges. Sophia will be attending Duke University in North Carolina and Isabella has earned herself a place at the University of South California.

© Getty Images Michael and Jean share two children

Michael opened up about their differing personalities when he told New York Family that Isabella is the calmer of the two. "I'd say she's more playful, very chill, never gets very upset or fired up. She's very 'it is what it is,'" he said.

Michael is a doting dad to four children. Prior to welcoming his two youngest children, the GMA star had already become a father with the birth of his daughter Tanita Strahan, and son, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr.

© Instagram The twins are headed off to college

The TV personality also described to the outlet what they are like. Speaking of Michael Jr. he said: "He's funny. He just got his car about two weeks ago, and he washes it and takes care of it every day. He's a very particular young man. He's very smart too. He likes to say to me, 'Dad, you're smart, but you cannot challenge me in the fields of math and science.'"

© Instagram Michael with his son, Michael Jr

As for his eldest daughter, Tanita, Michael revealed that she's very similar to him. "She's kind of like me in the sense that she has a very strong personality, but a silent strong personality," he said.

"She's not going to be one to walk into a room and make it all about her. She definitely has an opinion and she's very smart and she knows what she wants, which I love about her."