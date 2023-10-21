Carrie Underwood melts hearts as she considers adding to her family

Carrie Underwood is well known to be an animal lover, and is proud dog mom to Penny and Zero, as well as Charlie, a rescue pup she welcomed into the family in February 2023.

Despite her full house, which is also home to her husband Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah Michael, 7, and Jacob Bryan, 4, Carrie was tempted to add to the family on Friday, sharing videos of her visit to an animal shelter, which saw the Before He Cheats singer cuddle up to a tiny puppy.

The 40-year-old was taking a break from her Las Vegas Reflections residency to spend the day at Happy Paws animal shelter in Oklahoma when she shared the adorable photo, writing: "Was real hard not to take one of these home…"

© Instagram Carrie Underwood fell in love with this cute pup

Carrie has received praise in the past for rehoming rescue dogs, sharing her decision to rescue Charlie earlier this year.

"We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true! She is happy at home playing with her boys… and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister…" Carrie began before shouting out the animal shelter Charlie came from.

"Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!"

Fans rushed to support Carrie's choice to adopt, writing: "Thank you for adopting," and: "Rescue pups are the best."

A third added: "SO adorable! Congrats! Rescue dogs rock!!"

While Carrie resisted adding another dog to her family, she has spoken in the past about whether she'd like to have a third child.

Does Carrie Underwood want more children?

"I do not know at this point," she admitted in 2019, during an interview with Natalie Morales on the Today Show. "You know, it's such a difficult road to get where we are now. And I'll have to evaluate after this tour is over.

"Then we can talk about what's next. But I've been a lot of kind of 'live in the moment' lately. And I think that's good. I am kind of a planner and I really do like knowing what's around every corner."

Carrie had three miscarriages in 2017 and 2018, before welcoming Jacob in January 2019. For now, it seems that Carrie has no time to think about whether or not she would expand her family, especially with her Vegas residency – but surely there's room for another dog in her life…

