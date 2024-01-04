Jenna Bush Hager's family just got bigger! The TV personality was bursting with joy as she took to Instagram to introduce their newest family member.

Jenna was all smiles in the photos from inside her home as she gleefully announced: "Introducing the newest member of the Hager fam… Mango! Poppy's new kitten! And he's already best friends with his sister Hollywood."

The bundle of fluff looked right at home in the photos in which he was playing with the other cat and cozying up to Jenna's daughter, Poppy, eight.

Fans commented: "Omg. So sweet. Is he/she a ragdoll? They are the best cats ever," and, "Oh my gosh. Mango is beautiful!!!! That pic of him and Hollywood together."

Others asked when Jenna's four-year-old son, Hal, would be getting his kitten, given that his sisters now have one each.

It was a big moment in the Bush-Hager household at the end of 2022 when Mila became the first of the children to become an official pet owner.

During a surprise appearance on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, Mila revealed her news. "Can you say what we did today?" Jenna prompted her daughter, who quickly, and excitedly, revealed: "We met my kitten."

© Instagram Jenna also shares son, Hal, with husband Henry

"We went and met the kitten we're gonna adopt," the mom-of-three then confirmed, with her daughter adding with a smile that they planned on naming her Holly.

In quite the heartwarming revelation, she confessed that she has been dreaming of having a kitten "since I was two.

© Instagram Jenna son kisses dad Henry on the cheek

"At the time, Mila said the kitten would be sleeping in her room and when asked if it would sometimes get to kip in Poppy's, she cheekily quipped: "Yeah, but I already told her she might get to sleep with her sometimes if she's nice to me."

One month later, they were able to officially introduce their furball to fans.

Her kids were thrilled with their new pet

Unfortunately, Jenna confessed she was allergic to cats and posted a photo of herself with puffy eyes while snuggling with Hollywood. "Instagram, meet Hollywood!" she wrote. "My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her."

Ahead of the introduction of Mango, Jenna and her family, including husband Henry Hager, rang in New Year together. She shared an hilarious photo of her and Henry capturing a quick smooch at midnight, only Mila was not impressed and was caught pulling a disgusted look.

© Instagram Jenna daugther Mila pulls face of disgust at NYE kiss

"NY kiss, notice Mila," Jenna wrote over the Story – before sharing a second close-up shot of Mila's iconic face. Another picture showed Hal giving his father a sweet kiss on the cheek, as the family celebrated the end of 2023.

