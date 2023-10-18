Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts in adorable moment with lookalike daughter Lyra

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara shared their first family portraits with HELLO! and have continued to give fans the sweetest glimpses into their family life.

The proud parents welcomed their daughter, Lyra Rose, three months ago, and Aljaz took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share an adorable father-daughter moment.

The former Strictly dancer uploaded an image of himself cuddling his daughter, with whom he shares a striking resemblance.

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara share adorable glimpse of baby Lyra in sweet update

The little girl sweetly turned her head to peep at the camera as her dad kissed her on the cheek. "Here till further notice," the doting dad captioned the image.

He and Janette have clearly embraced parenthood and last week, they shared the details of a cute outing they'd been on with their daughter. The devoted mum shared several new photos of the family of three all bundled up whilst at a horse stable.

© Instagram Aljaz shared the sweetest moment with daughter Lyra

Alongside the adorable photos, which were an instant hit with their thousands of fans, the It Takes Two presenter also teased a future announcement that will no doubt have got the couple's many fans guessing. “We did some very special filming today in our new place we call home, the #countryside,” Janette wrote alongside the post.

“I have always been in love w/ horses and ponies, and today Lyra was introduced to them for the first time! It was a beautiful afternoon! Cannot wait to share what we filmed with you all,” she added.

© Instagram Baby Lyra visiting mum Janette at work

Signing off, she asked her followers: “P.S. How cute does Lyra look all cozied up?!?” Over on Aljaz's Instagram, he shared the sweetest photo of himself and Lyra and simply commented with the side-eye emoji, keeping the outing a mystery.

The couple moved to the countryside earlier this year after many years living in London. Speaking about the decision at the time, Aljaz told HELLO! that "it's something both of us have craved for a while.”

© Getty The couple moved to Cheshire earlier this year

He added: "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn’t see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia." The countryside move couldn’t have come at a better time for the couple as Aljaz recently revealed he is taking a career break to look after Lyra while Janette is working.

"I can’t wait to do daddy daycare – it’s my favourite job ever. I have waited to be a dad for so long and I feel very lucky to be able to spend so much time with my daughter,” he told HELLO! in September.

© Instagram The couple posing with Lyra and an adorable pony

Joking about welcoming more children, he added: "I’m really looking forward to the future and already thinking about our second child. "Janette is still recovering, but I’m planning to keep the bottles, just in case." The new parents gave us an exclusive tour inside Lyra's beautiful room ahead of her birth, and they went on to share another peek as the newborn joined them for her very first photoshoot.

Little Lyra sported a bow in her hair as she cuddled up to her mother in the "calm space" which deliberately features a neutral colour scheme.