Jay-Z says daughter Blue Ivy has very mixed feelings about him and mom Beyonce in very rare interview

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the most famous couples in the world, and have legions of adoring fans.

However, when it comes to their home life, the A-listers are just like any other parents, according to their oldest daughter!

Blue Ivy, 11, has had mixed feelings about whether she thinks her parents are cool, as Jay-Z revealed to Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Thursday.

The notoriously private rapper spoke to Gayle about his firstborn, having been asked whether or not she thought he was a cool dad.

"Blue, she's been fronting on me a little bit... but I catch her in the corner. You know now she asks me if I think this is cool, like my opinion on the sneakers she's wearing. She's come back. There was a time where she was like 'Dad!' I was like 'I'm cool! I don't know what you're saying. At your house, your parents are cool!" Jay-Z's incredibly rare interview has been aired in two parts, with the second segment coming out on Friday morning.

Blue may just be a preteen, but has already established her own fan base thanks to her own cool style and incredible dance moves, which she showcased time and time again during Beyoncé's recent Renaissance World Tour.

Jay-Z proudly watched his daughter on stage each night, and it's clear that the pair have a close bond.

Along with Blue, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

Just earlier this week, Blue's grandmother, Tina Knowles, opened up about the 11-year-old's rising fame and talents during a star-studded gala.

Tina was talking to Page Six at The Angel Ball, telling the publication, "Blue tells me all the time, 'Grandma, you should come up there…' And I'm like. 'When am I going to find time to practice?' Because, you know, us old folks got to practice a lot longer than them. She learned it in like a week."

This isn't the first time that Tina's given an insight into her close bond with her granddaughter - who she is incredibly proud of.

The 69-year-old praised Blue while chatting to People back in July, where she also touched upon the fact that her young granddaughter was able to dance effortlessly on stage in heels.

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the outlet. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always." When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

Doting mom Beyoncé is just as proud of her daughter too. She posted a touching tribute on Instagram dedicated to Blue following their first show together in the summer.

Taking to Instagram, the notoriously private Grammy-winning artist wrote: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

