Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares glimpse inside Halloween home with son Raphael

Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida have an exciting night of trick or treating ahead of them with their young son, Raphael, and the duo have made sure any visitors to their house will be suitably spooked.

In a short clip shared on her Instagram Stories, Frida showed off the Halloween decorations in full as her young boy waved at a pumpkin that was sat on the drawers. The Halloween staple certainly looked creepy with its triangle nose and twisted smile, but Rapahael didn't appear to be scared at the sight - a selection of smaller pumpkins were also positioned on the wooden unit.

Frida also had another Halloween surprise in her home with a small tree that featured ghosts, zombies, witches and other spooky creatures hanging from the branches.

The doting mum loved the sweet moment with her son, who waved at the pumpkin, as she captioned the video: "Hi Pumpkin Man," alongside a waving hand and pumpkin emoji.

The Swedish model often melts hearts as she offers glimpse inside her family life and last week, she stunned fans with an adorable video as she and Raphael paid a visit to a local shopping centre.

During their shopping trip, the duo came across a Sketchers shop that featured Jamie on its promotional material. Frida made sure Raphael got a good look at the poster, and the tot beamed with joy as he recongised his father on the advertisement.

Frida even jokingly shared a snippet of their conversation, with her writing: "Who's that handsome guy Rapha?" and a speech bubble from her son's mouth read: "It's my dada in slip-ins."

Raphael will turn two next month and ahead of his big day, Frida shared the most adorable snaps of the youngster in a blazer, matching trousers and trainers. The tot was having a ball driving a car simulator, with the model joking: "I'm not sure our driver had passed his test last night. Looked a bit too young to me."

Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year. Frida also has four older children, including teenagers Michael and Amanda, and two younger sons, all of whom she shares with her ex, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."