Princess Eugenie has opened up about how she overcomes her reservations for her two sons, August, two, and four-month-old Ernest when it comes to social media.

The royal, who shares her sons with her husband Jack Brooksbank, made the relatable comment about wanting to strike a balance when it comes to sharing insight into her personal life online while appearing on Kate Thornton's podcast, White Wine Question Time, in October.

Eugenie, 33, began by admitting that looking after her own Instagram is a "stressful" experience for her and that she carefully overcomes this by considering everything – from the photos to the caption – before setting anything live.

When it comes to posting snaps of her two sons, she said: "I don't want to overpost my children or family life. I'm constantly finding a balance."

The mother-of-two's reservations when it comes to sharing content online come from a spelling error which prompted a wave of attacks from social media users. "I freaked out. Since then, I've been really particular." She continued: "Before I post, I text about five people to ask if it's OK, am going to get trolled?"

Eugenie has posted the odd photo of her adorable family, most recently when she and Jack, who married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018, welcomed their second son Ernest in May.

Sharing a photo of their newborn, she wrote in the caption: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great, great, great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Previously, Eugenie has also shared sweet snaps of their eldest, August. On Mother's Day, she shared a beautiful photo of her and August walking hand-in-hand on a frosty morning, with a caption that read: "I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx."

It seems growing up in the spotlight has had other drawbacks for the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. "I want people to know me because I think there's been so much misinformation. I think there has been so much misinformation and it's so easy to judge something when you read it in the paper," she told the podcast.

But having an Instagram means that the royal can share information and sweet moments with her followers from her perspective. Eugenie explained: "I want to be respectful to the family I come from and the fact that I have a job as well as do my charity work, so I have got to find a really good balance."