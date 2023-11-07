Jamie Redknapp reveals mini-me son Raphael's football skills following 'regret' over eldest Charley

Jamie Redknapp, 50, had a sweet father-son bonding moment with his son Raphael on Monday as the pair took a trip to the park to practice their football skills.

Proving he's inherited his father's athletic skills, two-year-old Raphael expertly used his left foot to boot the ball into the net, running after it to ensure he scored the goal. Jamie famously wore numbers 15 and 11 while playing for Liverpool, but he made reference to Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham with his son's cute blue football jersey featuring the number five on the back.

© Instagram Jamie Redknapp's son donned a blue Bellingham shirt

Raphael teamed the shirt with cream trousers and white and red trainers, which were visible as he did a celebratory stance after scoring his goal. "Working on that @judebellingham finishing," Jamie joked, adding: "And celebration."

Jamie and his second wife Frida (nee Andersson) started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in October 2021, while the Swedish model was pregnant with their little boy.

© Instagram Raphael, two, showed off his football skills

They welcomed Raphael in November, with Jamie announcing the news by sharing his first baby photo on Instagram. "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he captioned the image. "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Frida also has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, while Jamie is a father to sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, from his 19-year marriage with Louise Redknapp.

© Instagram Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael the month after their wedding in 2021

On the subject of co-parenting their kids following their split, he said on the Headliners podcast: "It’s never easy but you have to make sure the kids come first and foremost and you make sure that you’re there to support them as much as possible."

Meanwhile, Louise recently told The Sunday Times: "Jamie and I share the afterschool football pick-ups, and Beau is often at his dad's, so my favourite evenings are when it's just me and Beau."

Louise shares her sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Raphael isn't the only one with an interest in sports in the family. Charley played for Epsom College Rugby Football Club before moving to America for University. However, Jamie candidly admitted to Project Footballer that he may have put too much pressure on his eldest son to play football.

"My 17-year-old, I probably pushed him too much and I probably ended up pushing him away from football because I was so desperate for him to do it," he said of Charley, who went on to become a "super talented rugby player."

He added: "I’d be like, 'Come out in the garden. Let’s go do something,' and he’d go, 'I don’t really want to dad'. I’d reply, 'Why? Why don’t you want to come out and play football?'. But why should he? Just because I played football, it doesn’t make it right for him.

"Everyone's different, you've got to manage that childhood right because if you don't, you end up falling out with your son. I actually regret how I was with Charlie a little bit. I pushed him and he shouldn't have been pushed."

LOOK: Louise Redknapp's sultry black bustier wedding dress for whirlwind yacht nuptials