Scott Disick breaks silence with sweet family photo after Kourtney Kardashian welcomes baby son with Travis Barker

Scott Disick's children have had an exciting week, as they have become older siblings following the arrival of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby son.

The Talentless founder has since shared a sweet photo on social media of his youngest son Reign, eight, who as the youngest in the family, has become a big brother for the first time.

Scott posted a picture of Reign sitting on the couch with his arms folded with a cheeky look on his face. "Str8 out of comp," he wrote alongside the image.

Scott is the father of Kourtney's three oldest children - as well as Reign, they co-parents Mason, 13, and Penelope, nine.

A source revealed to People on Saturday November 4 that Kourtney and Travis had welcomed their first baby together. Merely days before the happy news was made public, Travis revealed that the couple had settled on the name Rocky 13 Barker for their baby.

Scott Disick shared his first photo since the arrival of Kourtney Kardashian's baby son Rocky

Baby Rocky has many doting older siblings - as well as Kourtney's children, Travis, meanwhile, is dad to children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he is also a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24.

While it's now an exciting time for the family, Kourtney and Travis have gone through a difficult few months, with the 44-year-old recently undergoing emergency fetal surgery.

© getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first baby together

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia, Kourtney opened up about the terrifying experience.

She said: "I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear. I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go and stopped worrying.

© Jason Kempin Kourtney and Travis's baby son is called Rocky 13

"Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight. and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful."

Kourtney's new baby isn't the only new addition in her children's lives either, as at their dad's house, they recently took in an adorable new puppy called Lu.

Scott Disick is a doting dad

Scott announced the happy news on social media last week, posting a photo of their new four legged friend. "I got P a pup and I think I love her," he wrote in the caption, alongside an adorable picture of a tiny dog.

While the TV star has taken a backseat in the spotlight of late, Scott occasionally shares sweet family photos on social media.

Scott Disick has welcomed a new puppy into his home

On Halloween, he posted a fun snapshot of Penelope and her big brother Mason, who was posing with a spooky mask.

