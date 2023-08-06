Gary Lineker delights with rare photo of lookalike son – and fans say the same thing

The Match of the Day presenter is a proud father to four sons

Gary Lineker took to Instagram at the weekend to wish his son Angus a happy birthday, and the BBC broadcaster sparked plenty of comments as he did so.

Sharing a selfie with the newly 26-year-old, which saw the pair sitting together at a sporting event, the doting dad wrote: "Happy 26th birthday to this fine young man. Have a great one @anguslineker."

The star's fans were quick to comment on how alike the pair looked in the snapshot, with one writing: "Twins… Happy Birthday Angus".

A second agreed: "Chip off the old block lol," while a third chipped in: "Like father like son," and another of Gary's followers commented: "Silver fox and cub," adding a heart emoji.

Angus is the youngest of the retired footballer's four sons with his ex-wife Michelle. The former couple also share George, 31, Harry, 29, and Tobias, 27, all of whom look like their famous dad.

George is co-founder of Your Business Number, which provides business numbers to entrepreneurs, Harry works as a producer, and Angus is a business development manager.

Like his dad, Tobias has played all over the world, but not in the sporting sense – he's a DJ!

The Leicester native and his first wife split up in 2006, with Michelle filing for divorce in what both parties later described as an "amicable" separation.

Gary married model Danielle Bux three years later, becoming stepdad to her daughter, Ella. The former couple divorced in 2016, with Gary candidly admitting that it was because he didn't want any more children.

"My second marriage with Danielle, that was purely a thing about children and change," he commented on an episode of the podcast High Performance. The two remained on great terms despite ending their seven-year marriage.

Speaking to The Mirror in September 2019, Gary, explained: "Danielle and I are best mates, we still speak three times a day, we text all the time. When she comes to London she stays with me, and when I go to LA I see her."

Sweetly, he still considers Danielle's daughter Ella his stepdaughter and keeps in close contact with the 20-year-old. After lockdown restrictions were lifted, he expressed his delight at being able to travel to Boston to see Ella, calling her "my wonderful stepdaughter".

Danielle went on to give birth to daughter Romy, who she shares with her new husband, Nate Greenwald. In an interview with The Sun in 2020, Gary confirmed that he was "singlely-singley-single-single".

He added: "I'm very single, especially in lockdown. Even the sight of a female is very rare." The star also revealed that he didn't have any dating apps, and joked that the only people "sliding into" his DMs were "normally requests for plugging their book or their charity".

Last year, Gary told The Times that he had no interest in marrying again at present. The star opened up: "It's nice to be unanswerable in a slightly selfish way and I'm not actively seeking a partner right now. I had two wonderful marriages and now I'm single and I'm in a good place, but that might change."