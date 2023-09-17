Christina Hall's ex Ant Anstead shares family update with rare photos - sparks mass reaction

Christina Hall's ex-husband Ant Anstead loves nothing more than spending time with his family, and is notoriously private about his personal life.

However, over the weekend, Renee Zellweger's boyfriend delighted fans after sharing a rare series of photos featuring himself and his only daughter, Amelie, 19, who he shares with ex wife, Louise Anstead.

In the pictures, Ant was a doting dad as he watched patiently as his teenager applied her makeup.

"My heart melts as Ammo FaceTimes her make up routine..! This lady….," he wrote. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many remarking on just how quickly time flies.

"I love that your daughter can do that with you," one wrote, while another commented: "You two have a wonderful relationship!" A third added: "I love watching your relationship with all of your kids."

Ant Anstead shared a sweet update with his teenage daughter Amelie

As well as Amelie, Ant is also dad to 16-year-old son Archie, who he also shares with ex-wife Louise.

He shares four-year-old son Hudson with Christina, and recently paid tribute to his youngest son as he celebrated his fourth birthday. In a birthday tribute for Hudson, Ant even posted a rare picture featuring Renee looking after the little boy, melting hearts in the process.

Ant Anstead is a doting dad to his teenage daughter

Hudson splits his time between Ant's home in Los Angeles, and the Christina on the Coast host's home in Orange County.

Ant and Christina were only married for two years before she filed for divorce. The former Flip or Flop alum went on to marry her third husband, Josh Hall, while Ant forged a romance with Renee.

© Photo: Instagram Ant shares his youngest son with ex-wife Christina Hall

A bitter custody followed over Hudson, but it appears Ant and Christina have worked through their differences and are successfully co-parenting their son.

Ant's recent birthday tribute for his son featured a selection of photos of Hudson enjoying cake and party food with his friends and wrote a sweet caption which read: "Where has the past four years gone!?? Hudzo you are a glowing ball of joy and a rare and special gift!

© Instagram Ant Anstead and his girlfriend Renee Zellweger

"It’s been the best day!!! Hudzo has been treated like a prince all day sharing cakes with friends at school then ending the day with the best bounce party with his pals! Blessed to have such a cool community of friends and fellow pizza eaters! Hudzo we love you and I am so grateful to be your daddo."

© Photo: Instagram Ant Anstead with his older children Amelie and Archie

Christina also had a heartwarming message for Hudson. "Happy Birthday Hudson," she posted alongside an adorable snapshot of her youngest child. "So sweet, smart and funny. He’s always listening, watching and learning. He loves to help and ask Josh what projects they can work on together. He likes to stay busy and be on the move. And he’s pretty cute. We love you Hudson."

Ant and Christina split in 2020 and their divorce was finalized in June 2021. In April that year, Ant's career took an exciting turn in his personal life, when he met Renee filming an episode of his series Celebrity IOU Joyride. The pair have been happily dating ever since.

