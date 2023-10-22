Christina Hall's ex Ant Anstead spends time away from home with grown-up daughter in rare family update

Christina Hall's ex-husband Ant Anstead is a doting dad-of-three, and make sure to spend quality time with all three of his children.

The TV star certainly knows how to make memories with them too, as his latest Instagram photos prove!

Taking to social media over the weekend, the For the Love of Cars host shared several pictures of himself and his daughter Amelie, 19, enjoying some father-daughter time in Paris, France.

VIDEO: Christina Hall makes her husband jealous for this reason

Photos included a selfie of them in front of the Eiffel Tower, which was captioned: "Amelie in Paris," and another of them in the rugby stadium watching the France vs England World Cup game.

In the caption, proud dad Ant wrote: "What a magical whirlwind trip (despite the England loss). Daddy daughter adventure to Paris for the rugby World Cup Magical moments….. x."

Christina Hall's ex Ant Anstead with his daughter Amelie in Paris

Ant's daughter is certainly growing up quickly, and the trip would have been extra special for the star, as his two oldest children - Amelie and her brother Archie, 16, both reside in the UK with their mom, Ant's ex-wife Louise Anstead.

The TV star tries to see his children as often as he can, and they visit him in California regularly too, where he resides for the majority of the time. Ant is also dad to four-year-old son Hudson, who he shares with Christina.

Ant had the best time with his teenage daughter in Paris

Hudson splits his time between Ant's home in Los Angeles, and the Christina on the Coast host's home in Orange County. Ant and Christina were only married for two years before she filed for divorce.

The Flip or Flop alum went on to marry her third husband, Josh Hall, while Ant forged a romance with Hollywood star Renee Zellweger.

© Instagram Ant Anstead with girlfriend Renee Zellweger

A bitter custody followed over Hudson, but it appears Ant and Christina have worked through their differences and are successfully co-parenting their son.

Ant's recent birthday tribute for his youngest son featured a selection of photos of Hudson enjoying cake and party food with his friends and wrote a sweet caption which read: "Where has the past four years gone!?? Hudzo you are a glowing ball of joy and a rare and special gift!

Ant Anstead and ex-wife Christina Hall share son Hudson

"It’s been the best day!!! Hudzo has been treated like a prince all day sharing cakes with friends at school then ending the day with the best bounce party with his pals! Blessed to have such a cool community of friends and fellow pizza eaters! Hudzo we love you and I am so grateful to be your daddo."

Christina also had a heartwarming message for Hudson. "Happy Birthday Hudson," she posted alongside an adorable snapshot of her youngest child. "So sweet, smart and funny. He’s always listening, watching and learning. He loves to help and ask Josh what projects they can work on together. He likes to stay busy and be on the move. And he’s pretty cute. We love you Hudson."

Ant and Christina split in 2020 and their divorce was finalized in June 2021. In April that year, Ant's career took an exciting turn in his personal life, when he met Renee filming an episode of his series Celebrity IOU Joyride. The pair have been happily dating ever since.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.