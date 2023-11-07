Today's Dylan Dreyer celebrates family's rarely-seen teenager with adorable photo

Dylan Dreyer gave fans a sneak peek at someone very special on Tuesday as she and her children celebrated the "teenager" in their home.

The Today meteorologist took to Instagram with a snapshot of her adorable brood, including sons, Rusty, two, Oli, three, and Calvin, six.

Between her boys sat Bosco, their pet dog who was being lavished with love at the kitchen island.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's parenting hack that went viral

There were four homemade cupcakes in front of the boys who were beaming as they kept their pooch from leaping onto the work surface.

"Our original baby is a teenager!!" wrote Dylan. "Happy 13th birthday Bosco!!! And thanks for giving us a reason to make cupcakes…and a mess."

Fans loved the insight into her personal life and commented: "Oh how I LOVE these pics! Happy 13th birthday Bosco. Keep treating your family right. Extra love and rubs for you," and, "You really are a Great MOM."

While her boys are often the focus of both her and her husband, Brian Fichera's social media posts, Bosco rarely features. But she is a valuable member of the family.

© Instagram The family recently celebrated Rusty's second birthday

The miniature Schnauzer was accepted into their lives when Dylan and Brian first started dating. And when Calvin was born, she found a new best friend. "It’s amazing how kind Bosco is to Calvin and how patient she is,” Dylan said at the time on an episode of My Pet Tale.

"She’s just the sweetest dog and we knew that about her the second we got her," the mom-of-three continued: "She just came into our lives and it was like she was meant to be there the whole time.”

© Instagram Dylan and her husband Brian

Bosco was named after Seinfeld character George Constanza’s favorite chocolate syrup and also his ATM password on the show.

Dylan's bubbly personality has earned her legions of loyal fans and she once again showcased her fun-loving nature on Halloween, when she dressed up as Pink and performed on Today.

© Getty Images Dylan transformed into Pink for Halloween - and her son's reaction was priceless!

However, at the time, she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview that her oldest son was less than impressed. Dylan wore a tiny sparkly leotard teamed with a pink jacket to complete her look, along with a pair of metallic booted heels and a fake tattoo on her thigh.

She said: "Calvin saw a photo of what I was going to wear and said 'Mommy, you're not going to wear pants?!' and then he saw the tattoo and was like 'What's going on right now?!'"

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Fans regularly marvel at how cute Dylan Dreyer's three sons are

Fortunately, the little boy appears to have gotten over his shock and has now turned his attentions on his beloved dog alongside the rest of his family.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.