Paris Hilton shares heartwarming photo of son Phoenix's reaction to new addition in family home following news of baby daughter

Paris Hilton is on cloud nine following the secret arrival of her baby daughter London, and she's making sure to celebrate this at every given opportunity.

Over the weekend, the heiress took to Instagram to share some adorable new photos featuring herself and her baby son Phoenix, nine months, posing in front of the new addition to the home - the Christmas tree.

This Christmas tree was extra special, as it was baby pink, and deliberately so given the arrival of London.

VIDEO: Paris Hilton gushes about baby son Phoenix

In the caption, Paris wrote: "Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "London Hilton making her impact since day one," while another wrote: "This is too adorable." A third added: "Being a mother is making you glow."

Paris announced the news of baby London's arrival last week in a series of Instagram posts, including one that featured a pink baby gro with the name London emblazoned across it.

Paris Hilton with baby son Phoenix after getting a new pink Christmas tree to celebrate daughter London's arrival

"Grateful for my baby girl," she wrote in the caption.

The TV star shares her two children with husband Carter Reum, and also posted a sweet video of herself telling Phoenix that he was going to be a big brother.

© Instagram Paris Hilton revealed she had a baby daughter called London

She repeated the news again and again, and told the nine-month-old that she hoped that he would look after his little sister. The news made her Thanksgiving with her family extra special.

The couple, who married in 2021, secretly welcomed their first son Phoenix via surrogate only earlier this year. Sharing the exciting news on Instagram at the time, Paris posted a close-up photo of her baby son gripping her thumb.

© Instagram Paris with baby son Phoenix

"You are already loved beyond words [blue heart]". She told People: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

© Instagram Paris is such a doting mom

Paris has made no secret of her hopes for a big family and she's clearly overjoyed to be a mom again. Her daughter's name didn't come as a surprise however, as she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in 2022, that if she had a baby girl, she would be calling her London.

"The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," she said. "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

