Mariska Hargitay is drop dead gorgeous in a figure-hugging black gown for emotional red carpet appearance

Mariska Hargitay brought the "glamor" at Glamour's Women of the Year 2023 celebration at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday, November 7.

The actress, 59, pulled out a show-stopping look for the occasion, opting to grace the red carpet in a beautiful figure-hugging Gabriela Hearst black gown with a wide skirt.

The simple gown featured a low-cut neckline and gold details along the front and sides, and Mariska accessorized with the sweetest jewelry piece – a necklace with the letter "B."

© Getty Images Mariska stunned in a Gabriela Hearst gown at the Glamour Women of the Year 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center

The "B" chain was in honor of her close friend Brooke Shields, who was recognized as one of the magazine's "Women of the Year" at the ceremony, and received some more help.

Mariska was joined by none other than Ali Wentworth, also dressed in all black in her sleek pantsuit, as they both took to the stage at the event to pay tribute to their friend.

Brooke looked divine in her own colorful ensemble, donning a stunning fully sequined Halpern gown covered in a variety of multi-colored patterns and styles, accessorizing with gold strappy heels.

Mariska Hargitay's friendship with Ali Wentworth

A social media post featuring Mariska's look received gushing compliments from fans, including friend Hilary Swank, who commented: "You're so powerful and joy filled."

A fan wrote: "Mother is mothering tonight ladies," while another added: "My lord have mercy that woman is spectacular," and a third gushed: "Oh my god we do not deserve this woman help me."

Comedian Michelle Buteau hosted the evening with Maggie Rogers performing and Millie Bobby Brown being honored with Global Woman of the Year.

In her interview with Glamour released earlier this month, in which she revealed she suffered a seizure and was helped by Bradley Cooper, the Pretty Baby star got candid about embracing new opportunities in life at 58.

"Now I'm at this place which I don't think I dreamt I'd ever get to," she opined. "I'm changing the narrative that I've been playing over in my head: not good enough, too famous, not this, not this, not this.

She also gushed about embracing motherhood and her pride in her two daughters, Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17, shared with husband Chris Henchy.

© Getty Images She and Ali Wentworth paid tribute to their friend Brooke Shields

"I am so proud. I'm proud of my girls: two vibrant women who are going to be fine, who are unique and smart and funny and different. I feel lucky, and I do feel proud, because I know I had something to do with it.

"This is the first time I've really sort of given myself credit for how much I have done, and I want to do more. I want to be a comedian. I want to be a comedic act. I am a comedic actress. It is where I’m happy."

Brooke continued: "People can't handle it. You're being put out to pasture, and it's ironic, and it's wrong and not fair. You look at the women who are over 40 – their history, their vibrance, their intelligence, their responsibility, their adaptability.

© Getty Images Brooke was honored as one of the publication's "Women of the Year"

"They've raised families; they've run companies; they've been in multiple different types of relationships; they kept moving forward. We were the Amazons!"

