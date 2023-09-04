Mariska Hargitay lounges on the beach in 'bittersweet' video: 'Taking a minute'

Mariska Hargitay is looking forward to the onset of Fall just like the rest of us, but that doesn't mean she's just as enthusiastic about the end of summer.

The actress, 59, took to her Instagram with a new video capturing the "bittersweet" moment that was upon us and spoke of looking to brighter things down the line.

Watch the clip below as Mariska hits up the beach and lounges on the sand while delivering her personal message to her nearly three million followers…

WATCH: Mariska Hargitay shares bittersweet message while lounging on the beach

"Last night I felt the first sort of whisk of brisk, crisp air," she said with a laugh, the waves rolling behind her and the wind rushing through her hair.

"Just taking a minute to pause and be grateful for the season…and welcome a new one," she continued, ending the clip with a smile at the camera.

"Grateful for you baby!" her close friend Ali Wentworth commented, with a fan adding: "The summer, beach, sun, ocean suits you so good," and Ryan Buggle, her on-screen son on Law & Order: SVU, wrote: "But I'm already crying into my schoolwork, don't go summer."

© Instagram It's been an eventful summer for Mariska and her family

It's been an eventful summer for the TV star, who was spotted at several high-profile events beside her husband Peter Hermann, embarked on a luxe Italian vacation with her husband and three children, caught Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in LA, and celebrated her wedding anniversary on August 28.

In honor of the special day, Mariska shared a rare photo from their Santa Barbara, California wedding back in 2004, and the magic seems to be just as strong.

MORE: Mariska Hargitay's fans urge her to stay safe as she shares new photo

In the photo, Mariska, shot from behind, was seen dancing with the Younger star as they gazed into each other's eyes, with Mariska in her beautiful off the shoulder wedding gown and Peter, 56, in his smart suit with a baby pink tie.

© Instagram The actress got the chance to spend some vacation time with her children

"19 years. Best dance of my life. Only dance of my life," Mariska sweetly captioned her post, being inundated with a slew of messages from her many fans and friends.

MORE: Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann celebrate incredible news close to home

The couple are also doting parents to August, 17, and Amaya and Andrew, both 12, and raise them away from the spotlight while balancing life in Los Angeles and New York between work and personal commitments.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter also celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary

The pair met in 2001 as young actors, when Peter made a guest appearance on an episode of Law & Order, on which Mariska stars as Olivia Benson, and embarked on a relationship sono after their on-set encounter.

MORE: Mariska Hargitay sparks reaction from fans as she honors late mom Jayne Mansfield – see photo

In a previous interview with People, the longtime TV icon opened up about married life and parenting with Peter, especially given the end of summer also marks a return to school for their three children.

"The thing that's made me a better parent is my kids," she emotionally stated. "Because they taught me to really listen. My husband is my North Star, and my kids are my teachers."

MORE: Mariska Hargitay opens up about finding support for her son as she reveals his speech impediment

She continued: "Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me. Together we're just this whole, happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I've never known anything that was more right."

© Instagram Summer may be coming to a close, but it was a good one for the star nonetheless!

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.