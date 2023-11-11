Eamonn Holmes celebrates major family news - and wife Ruth Langsford will be thrilled

Eamonn Holmes is celebrating becoming a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan welcomed a baby girl with his partner Jenny on Saturday, with the grandfather-of-two confirming the happy news on X.

In a post on the social media platform, the 63-year-old said: "Just became a Grandpa for the second time at 10 am this morning. Another Grand daughter from Jenny and Declan," he finished the post off with a string of emojis representing clapping hand and a thumbs up. It's not just Eamonn who will be thrilled, as we're sure his wife, Ruth Langsford, will love the new addition to the family.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes thanks fans following arrival of grandchild

The star soon found himself inundated with support from his followers, as one commented: "Huge congratulations Eamonn, so happy for you & yours," and a second added: "Nice to hear good news for a change, congratulations."

A third posted: "What lovely news Eamonn - and congratulations Jenny & Declan," while a fourth penned: "Congratulations Eamonn!! I've just become Grandma for the second time too...a little granddaughter born 11 days ago, isn't it wonderful," and a fifth shared: "Welcome to the world little one x Congratulations to all!"

© Instagram Eamonn has a new granddaughter to dote on

Last month, Eamonn melted hearts when he shared a photo of himself sitting a little way away from his granddaughter, Emilia, and wrote: "This is as close as we are getting so far today without tears being involved. Emilia and Pappa."

Eamonn didn't explain why the little one was weepy, but perhaps it's because they don't get to spend a great deal of time together, with Eamonn lamenting their time apart earlier this year, noting that his ill health and the Irish sea keeps them apart.

© Shutterstock Eamonn and Ruth will be thrilled with the new arrival

A fan consoled Eamonn over Emilia's reaction, writing: "There’ll be tears when you leave for sure." A second reassured the presenter, commenting: "Aw bless her, it’s probably because she hasn’t seen you for a while. She will get there and give you some of her magic cuddles to make you feel better. Beautiful picture. Enjoy every moment."

A third agreed, noting: "Takes a while to warm up then they don't want you to leave." Others of Eamonn's fans loved the insight into their relationship, commenting: "How cute is she? Precious!" and: "She’s beautiful, can't believe how grown up she is."

© Instagram Eamonn has recently been battling chronic back pain

Eamonn is clearly very proud of his granddaughter, often sharing photos of her with her dad, Declan, on Instagram. Declan, 34, is Eamonn's son from his marriage to his ex-wife Gabriella. The former couple also share Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30.

