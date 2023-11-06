Scott Disick shares revealing insight into private life with children - just days before Kourtney Kardashian's baby's arrival

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's children are growing up fast, and have had a whirlwind few days in their family life as they get used to a new family dynamic.

Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, seven, have recently been joined by a baby brother, Rocky, after Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child together at the beginning of November.

Scott had shared a sweet insight into his life at home with his children - who split their time between their mom and dad's homes - just a few days before the announcement was made.

Showing what kind of dad he is, Scott posted a fun picture of Penelope and her big brother Mason (who was wearing a Halloween mask) pulling faces as they pretended to be spooked out by their dad from behind the camera lens.

Fans were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "Scott you are such a good dad," while another wrote: "This looks so much fun!" A third added: "Love this, such a good daddy."

Kourtney opened up about co-parenting with Scott on a recent episode of The Kardashians, during a conversation with her sister Kim Kardashian.

The sisters were discussing parenting, and after Kim told the Poosh founder that her oldest daughter North, ten, said she preferred being at her dad, Kanye West's home, Kourtney could relate.

© Denise Truscello Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three children together

"They do that at Scott's too, like, 'Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house. It's not super big, the vibe’s better,'" she admitted.

The post comes after it was announced via People on Saturday November 4 that Kourtney and Travis had welcomed their first child together.

Just a few days before the happy news was made public, Travis revealed that the couple had settled on the name Rocky 13 Barker for their baby.

Baby Rocky has many doting older siblings - as well as Kourtney's children, Travis, meanwhile, is dad to children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he is also a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24.

While it's now an exciting time for the family, Kourtney and Travis have gone through a difficult few months, with the 44-year-old recently undergoing emergency fetal surgery.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia, Kourtney opened up about the terrifying experience. She said: "I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful.

"It took me a while to let go of the fear. I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go and stopped worrying. Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight. and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful."

© Getty Images Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed baby son Rocky at the beginning of November

Kourtney's new baby isn't the only new addition in her children's lives either, as at their dad's house, they recently took in an adorable new puppy called Lu.

Scott announced the happy news on social media last week, posting a photo of their new four legged friend. "I got P a pup and I think I love her," he wrote in the caption, alongside an adorable picture of a tiny dog.

