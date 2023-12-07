Kourtney Kardashian talks motherhood journey following baby son Rocky's arrival

Kourtney Kardashian has been keeping a low profile since welcoming baby son Rocky with her husband Travis Barker, with the couple enjoying spending time out of the spotlight with the newborn.

However, this week, the Poosh founder made a rare return to social media, where she made reference to motherhood and her journey to becoming a mom again.

She shared a throwback black-and-white picture of herself displaying her baby bump, and wrote alongside it: "@lemme Mama is deeply personal to me as it was such an important part of my journey to become a mom again. I love reading all your reviews on it."

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome baby son Rocky

Lemme is Kourtney's vitamin and supplement brand, and Lemme Mama was formulated by Lemme's medical team - made up entirely of women - while Kourtney was trying to conceive her fourth child.

It is a prenatal vitamin which has been formulated to promote healthy fetal development and support a mother's energy. The latest glowing reviews online were shared by Kourtney this week.

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her journey to becoming a mom again

Kourtney and Travis welcomed baby son Rocky at the beginning of November, with the news being revealed via People magazine on November 4.

Baby Rocky has many doting older siblings from both Kourtney and Travis' previous relationships.

© Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together in November

Kourtney shares three children with ex Scott Disick - sons Mason, 13, and Reign, eight, and 11-year-old Penelope. Travis, meanwhile, is dad to children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he is also a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24.

Kourtney and Travis had gone through a difficult few months prior to the arrival of their son. Just weeks before her due date, the 44-year-old underwent emergency fetal surgery.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis with their children

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia, Kourtney opened up about the terrifying experience. She said: "I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear.

© Sean Zanni The celebrity couple got married in 2022

"I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go and stopped worrying. Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight. and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful."

Now, Kourtney and Travis are looking forward to celebrating baby Rocky's first Christmas. December is an exciting time for the family, as just ahead of Christmas Day, Kourtney's sons Mason and Reign will both be celebrating their birthday. The brothers were both born on December 14.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.