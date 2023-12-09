Kurt Russell and his notoriously private son Wyatt make rare red carpet appearance together

We all know that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have very famous children - if this family could have a reality TV show, it would make millions of dollars. But there's one child that's possibly less famous than his other siblings, and that's their youngest son, Wyatt Russell.

Wyatt is the only child of Goldie and Kurt, and he has three adoring older siblings - Boston Russell from his father's side, and Oliver and Kate Hudson from his mom's side.

An actor like his parents, the 37-year-old doesn't have a social media presence of his own, unlike his famous half-siblings, making him a lot more private than the rest of the brood. The family do have an active WhatsApp group though.

In a rare public appearance together, Kurt, 72, and his youngest were photographed together at the Hollywood photocall for their new Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell attend Apple TV+ New Series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Photo Call together

Side by side, you can see the family resemblance, which is handy because Wyatt plans a younger version of Kurt's character in the show, and they appear to be having a great time promoting the series together.

Wyatt is happily married to Meredith Hagner and the pair have been married since 2019 and been together since 2015. They share a son, named Buddy Prine Russell, and are reportedly expecting another on the way.

In a 2016 conversation with Interview Magazine, he revealed how his own father always instilled in him the idea of doing things for yourself despite the privileges of wealth.

"My mom was the same way," he added. "There was an appreciation: 'You've been afforded the opportunity to have all these great things, don't blow it.'

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell appear backstage during a game between the Los Angeles Kings vs the St. Louis Blues at the LA Forum on March 20, 1995

"It wasn't just pressure to not blow it, it was, 'As a human being, understand the position you're in and appreciate these things.' That's what my parents drilled into us as kids, a true appreciation of what you have.

"Also, I don't get things from my parents. When I stopped playing hockey and started acting, the last person I was going to ask for help was my dad. He's the king of being like, 'I don't know. It's good work if you can get it. Good luck.'"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Wyatt Russell is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's youngest son

Wyatt and Meredith started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

© Getty Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are an adorable couple

Meredith shared the moment on Instagram: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself having just jumped into Wyatt's arms as their pet dogs jumped around their feet excitedly.

"It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"