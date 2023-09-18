Goldie Hawn's dapper son kisses famous wife in intimate selfie as they celebrate special day

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's youngest son Wyatt Russell is notoriously private, but delighted fans over the weekend after making a rare appearance on social media.

The actor was pictured looking stylish in a navy shirt and white jacket, as he kissed his wife, Meredith Hagner, during a date night.

Meredith looked stunning in a floral dress, and captioned the joyful and celebratory photo: "Best night".

VIDEO: Inside Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner's new lakeside home

Wyatt and Meredith recently purchased a lake house that is in need of a lot of renovation, and Meredith has been sharing regular updates on social media of their work so far.

The 100-year-old property is getting made up to match the contrasting styles Meredith and Wyatt like, with the actress recently explaining that she wasn't so keen on some of her husband's ideas!

Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner both looked gorgeous in a new happy selfiew

She posted a photo of their bedroom, featuring a low-beamed wood-panelled ceiling and gingham blinds.

"My husband 's desire has been 'lots of gingham' and he's passionate we have signs that say things like 'Live Lake Love'. Shocking I know. An ex pro hockey player has the taste of a 87-year-old grandma in Michigan!!"

© Instagram Meredith Hagner and Wyatt Russell share young son Buddy

She continued: "I'm diggin into the aesthetic. Will be buying unhinged things at thrift stores and hoping they work?! I don't have a brand but if I had a brand this would be off-brand."

Wyatt and Meredith started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

© Jonathan Leibson Wyatt Russell with mom Goldie Hawn

The pair welcomed their son Buddy, two, at the end of 2020, and have decided to keep their only child out of the spotlight, having yet to post any photos of him on social media or in public, apart from a few candid shots covering his face.

The family expanded earlier this year too, having welcomed a puppy into their lives. At the time, Meredith took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling an adorable puppy in the car.

© Photo: Getty Images Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell with their son Wyatt

"WE GOT A PUPPY YES I'M YELLING," she captioned the picture.

It's safe to say that Meredith and Wyatt are loving every moment of parenthood.

"It's everything everyone says it is. The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids," the actor told Good Morning America.

